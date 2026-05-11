Bridging Theory and Application - SSE'S M.Sc Economics and the Rise of Quantitative Policy Professionals

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: The M.Sc. Economics programme at Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE), a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is now accepting applications for the academic year 2026. The programme reflects the growing need of India's policymaking, finance, and development sectors, which are increasingly looking for professionals who can model, measure, and advise with rigour.

SSE's M.Sc. Economics is a structured postgraduate programme that takes students well beyond the standard curriculum. Built around applied economic analysis, the programme sees students spend considerable time working with data, building models, and engaging with real policy questions. Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Econometrics, Mathematical Economics, Growth and Development, and Research Methodologies sit at the core. Alongside these, students engage with specialisation pathways in International Trade, Development Studies, Urban Development, Finance, and Data Science, the last of which includes machine learning, AI, and data analytics using tools like R, Python, and SQL.

Who the Programme Is For

Applicants must hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised university or institution of national importance. A background in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, or Physics is preferred, though the programme also welcomes graduates from B.Tech and B.E. disciplines who bring strong analytical foundations. Students appearing for their final year examinations may also apply, subject to obtaining the minimum required marks at the qualifying examination. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum eligibility threshold is 45 per cent. Admission involves an online Personal Interview round, with the final merit list announced based on overall evaluation.

The application process is conducted online through the official Symbiosis admissions portal. Applicants are required to complete the registration process, fill in the required details, and pay the non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 1,500 through available online payment modes. The last date for online registration and payment is 15th May 2026, and the programme commences on 9th July 2026.

Learning That Goes Beyond the Classroom

SSE places significant emphasis on research engagement and practical exposure. Students are evaluated through projects, term papers, research papers, dissertations, and practical applications, ensuring direct engagement with real-world economic and policy challenges. The curriculum emphasises evidence-based research, interdisciplinary thinking, and industry relevance, preparing graduates for leadership roles across academia, policymaking, finance, analytics, consulting, and development sectors.

The profile of the economist has changed across India and globally. Governments and institutions are now investing in evidence-based policymaking, and central banks, finance ministries, international organisations, and private sector firms are all seeking professionals who can handle data, build credible models, and interpret results with intellectual honesty. As Dr. Jyoti Chandiramani, Director of SSE, notes: "We believe economics is not just about understanding markets, but about understanding societies, solving challenges, and shaping a better future."

With admissions now open for the 2026 academic session, SSE invites applicants from across India to explore the programme and apply. SSE's M.Sc. Economics programme exists precisely to meet this demand, preparing economists who can contribute something substantive to the policy rooms and institutions that shape the economy.

For Admissions and Programme-Related Information

Interested applicants can visit the Symbiosis admissions portal directly at https://siu26.ishinfo.com/SIUPGFY26/Register/Index.aspx for detailed information on eligibility criteria and the application process.

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