Bright Outdoor Media Successfully Concludes Bright Real Estate Expo 2026, Marking Its Sixth Curated Event in Six Months

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: Bright Outdoor Media Limited has successfully concluded the Bright Real Estate Expo 2026, further strengthening its strategic expansion beyond out-of-home advertising into curated experiential platforms and industry-led events.

The three-day property showcase was held from March 13 to March 15, 2026, at Kora Kendra Ground No. 2, Borivali West, Mumbai, during the festive period of Gudi Padwa.

Presented in association with the Shreeji Group of Companies, the expo brought together 25+ leading real estate developers and over 50 residential and commercial projects, offering homebuyers and investors a comprehensive platform to explore premium property options across Mumbai and its growing suburban corridors.

Developers, including Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd and Surbhi Group, showcased their projects at the expo, which witnessed strong participation from prospective buyers and investors seeking opportunities during the auspicious festive season.

The event forms part of Bright Outdoor Media's expanding portfolio of owned event platforms, demonstrating the company's ability to combine its media reach with high-value, on-ground engagement opportunities for brands and industries.

Five Other Landmark Events That Defined Bright's Entry into Curated Experiences

Over the past six months, Bright has conceptualised and executed five marquee events, comprising four sector-focused platforms and one community-centric initiative, uniting industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and communities under impactful brand-led ecosystems.

1. Bright Gujarati Entertainment & Gujarati-Marwari Excellence Awards 2025

A celebration of cultural excellence and business leadership, this event honoured achievers from the Gujarati and Marwari communities across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and industry, reinforcing Bright's understanding of community-centric engagement and regional influence.

2. Bright Education Visionaries Awards 2025

Focused on one of India's most future-defining sectors, this platform recognised institutions, educators, and leaders shaping the next generation, highlighting Bright's ability to curate credible intellectual platforms with strong institutional participation.

3. Bright Real Estate Awards 2025

With real estate being one of the largest advertising categories in India, this platform brought together developers, architects, and key decision-makers through a premium recognition and networking forum for the industry.

4. Bright Entertainment Awards 2025

A flagship property under the Bright brand, the event celebrated excellence across film, music, OTT, and digital entertainment, further strengthening the company's long-standing association with the entertainment ecosystem.

5. Bright Iconic Women 2026

An initiative by Bright Outdoor Media Limited, this event was successfully hosted to celebrate women achievers from diverse walks of life. Held in the spirit of International Women's Day, it honoured inspiring journeys of women leaders and changemakers, along with a powerful panel discussion highlighting leadership, resilience, and the growing impact of women across industries.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the company's evolving strategy, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said:

"Bright has built a strong foundation in the out-of-home advertising industry over the years. As our media network and brand partnerships have grown, it was a natural progression for us to expand into curated events and experiential platforms.

In the last six months alone, we have successfully executed six major events across sectors including entertainment, education, community recognition, and real estate. These platforms allow us to combine our media strength with meaningful industry engagement."

Mukesh Sharma, CEO, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, added:

"Our long-term vision is to build a portfolio of high-impact industry platforms under the Bright banner that connect businesses, communities, and consumers while creating new value for partners and investors."

Strengthening Bright's Integrated Media Ecosystem

Bright's entry into curated events represents a strategic extension of its core media business. By leveraging its extensive outdoor media network, brand relationships, and market presence, the company is creating integrated platforms that combine advertising, brand partnerships, sponsorships, and experiential engagement.

The success of the Bright Real Estate Expo 2026 highlights the scalability of this approach and reinforces Bright's ambition to develop a strong portfolio of proprietary events and sector-focused platforms across key industries including entertainment, education, and real estate.

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Bright Outdoor Media Limited is one of India's leading out-of-home advertising companies, offering premium hoardings, digital LED billboards, transit media, and integrated outdoor advertising solutions across major urban markets. The company continues to expand its footprint in 360 Degree Media Advertising through strategic partnerships and branded industry platforms.

Bright Outdoor Media (BSE: 543831) reported robust financial performance for FY 2024-25, with total income rising 19.34% year-on-year to ₹128.05 crore and net profit increasing 18.93% to ₹19.07 crore. The company experienced strong growth, highlighted by an EPS increase to ₹13.11, while improving its interest coverage ratio and strengthening its market position in Mumbai's outdoor advertising.

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