Brio Elevators Responds on Transparency, Customer Information and Credibility: "Our Customers Made Informed Choices After Due Diligence"

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11: Brio Elevators has responded to recent online narratives questioning whether customers were given adequate information about product origin, certification, technology and the overall buying process. Brio rejects the suggestion that customers were expected to invest in a home elevator without proper guidance or transparency.

A home elevator is not an impulse purchase. It involves safety, electrical planning, drive technology, cabin dimensions, civil requirements, installation, warranty, AMC and service. Brio says these areas are discussed before an order is finalised, allowing customers to compare products, quotations, technologies and service commitments.

The company's position is straightforward: Brio explains, customers investigate, customers decide.

An Informed Clientele

Brio says its credibility is reflected in the profile of customers and organisations that have chosen to work with the company. Its corporate clientele includes iSprout Inspiring Workspaces, ICOMM Tele Limited, Raaga Villas by Radhey Constructions India Pvt Ltd, IRYA Developers and Tanishq - Shree Kiwaj.

Brio also identifies a number of professionally established and public-profile individuals among its clientele, including Mr. Rajivan Krishnasamy, IAS; Mr. Ravi Pandian, associated with DMK; Mr. Ramanathan, retired from the Ministry of Defence; Mr. Eswaran, associated with real estate and politics; Mr. Manikandan; Mr. Vikas, associated with TVK; Mr. Madhusudhanan, associated with CMDA; Dr. Prabhu T, an ENT specialist; Dr. Samuel Jebavaram, associated with WHO; Dr. Suresh Kumar; Dr. Geetha Ponnusamy; Dr. Sathish; Rami Reddy of Uday Electricals, identified as Markapur MLA; and Vishal Reddy, identified as Railway Kodur MLA.

Brio's point is not that a client's position validates every company claim. Rather, these are informed buyers who can research suppliers, compare proposals and reject unsuitable offers. Corporate procurement teams, doctors, officials, developers, businesspeople and public representatives routinely evaluate substantial decisions.

They Researched Before They Purchased

Brio says customers commonly examine cabin dimensions, drive systems, safety features, available space, electrical requirements, finishes, pricing, warranty, installation feasibility and after-sales support before proceeding. Many involve architects, builders, engineers, consultants or family advisers.

That due diligence is especially important when an elevator will serve a family for years. Brio's role is to provide guidance and explain the proposed solution. The customer ultimately decides whether the product is suitable.

Testimonials Came After Delivery

Brio has publicly documented customer experiences involving Mr. V. Ganesan from Chennai, Mr. Mohan Krishna from Hyderabad, Mr. Tarun Kumar from Reliable Dollars Colony in Bengaluru, Mr. Giridhar Reddy from Hyderabad and Mr. Anil Kumar from Bangalore.

Brio emphasises that these testimonials came after purchase, installation and handover. They had already seen the elevator, interacted with Brio teams and experienced the delivered product.

That sequence matters. They researched. They compared. They asked questions. They chose Brio. Brio delivered. They experienced the elevator. Some then voluntarily shared their feedback.

Brio's official YouTube channel provides public access to customer testimonials, installations and product content.

Transparency Includes Product Origin and Documentation

Brio has also addressed questions regarding the BE360. The company states that the BE360 was sourced as a Turkish-manufactured home elevator solution and says Turkish manufacturing is not something that needs to be hidden.

Modern elevator engineering can involve products and components from India, Italy, Turkey, China and other markets. Brio says customers should therefore ask specific questions: who manufactured the product, what technology is used, what documentation supports it, who installs it and who remains responsible after handover.

For the BE360 platform, Brio says it maintains documentation including a TÜV Austria EC-Type Examination Certificate for the Aresforti Home Lift platform, referencing Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC and EN 81-41:2010. The package also includes an EN 81-41 assessment checklist, laboratory testing and component documentation.

BrioCore and Long-Term Accountability

Transparency, according to Brio, must continue after installation. Through BrioCore, its internal CRM and customer lifecycle-management platform, the company maintains structured records relating to project progress, installations, handovers, AMC schedules, customer queries, service activity and resolution history.

An elevator may be installed once, but responsibility continues for years. Brio believes credibility is demonstrated by supporting customers after handover over time.

A Connected Premium Home Ecosystem

Brio's customer-focused approach also connects with a broader group of specialist home brands.

Brio Elevators focuses on premium residential mobility and home elevators. Customers can explore its product portfolio and company information through the official website.

Visit Brio Elevators

JAZ Home Theatres focuses on turnkey private cinema experiences, including AV technology, acoustic engineering, projection, seating, lighting, automation, installation and calibration. More information is available through the JAZ Home Theatres website.

Visit JAZ Home Theatres

Auravelle Interiors focuses on premium residential interiors shaped around architecture, material, functionality and lifestyle. Homeowners can explore its design approach and services through the Auravelle Interiors website.

Visit Auravelle Interiors

Glaze Window Systems specialises in architectural aluminium windows and doors, connecting contemporary design with light, comfort and performance. Its systems and project approach are available through the Glaze Window Systems website.

Visit Glaze Window Systems

Together, Brio Elevators, JAZ Home Theatres, Auravelle Interiors and Glaze Window Systems address different parts of the same premium residential journey. A homeowner may require an elevator, private cinema, interior design and advanced window systems within one project, while still working with specialists in each category.

Brio believes this broader ecosystem strengthens credibility because it demonstrates continued investment in specialised residential solutions rather than a single short-term product transaction.

Verification Over Assumption

Brio rejects suggestions that its public communication is intentionally built around fabricated claims. Its position is that any disputed statement should be identified specifically and examined against the supporting product, technical, commercial or customer documentation.

The company also says AI-generated thumbnails or imagery cannot substitute for evidence. Artificial content can create a convincing elevator, customer or factory image, but it cannot create an actual installation, handover, service history, AMC record or genuine customer relationship.

Brio is not asking prospective customers to believe it blindly. It encourages them to visit, inspect products, ask about technology and origin, request relevant documentation, understand service commitments, watch customer testimonials and compare alternatives.

Transparency is not about preventing questions. It is about being prepared to answer them.

They researched. They chose. Brio delivered. They testified.

Real customers. Real companies. Real installations. Real documentation. Real accountability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)