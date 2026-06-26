BSE-Listed Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited Announces Nationwide Expansion, Targets 500 Branches

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a BSE-listed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), today announced an ambitious expansion plan to establish 500 branches across 15 states over the next three years, while targeting an asset base of INR 2,500 crore as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The company also inaugurated its new Corporate Office in Andheri, Mumbai, in the presence of Mr. Mahesh Thakkar, Chairman of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), and Mr. Manoj Ravi, CEO of Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, along with eminent industry leaders, key stakeholders and members of the company's leadership team.

As part of its expansion roadmap, Supra Pacific will mark its presence in Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha and Telangana, while expanding operations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa. In the present phase, the company will open five new branches in Goa, further enhancing access to formal financial services in underserved regions.

The company has recorded strong growth, with its assets increasing by 64.39% during FY 2025-26, from INR 290 Crore to INR 499 Crore. It now aims to achieve INR 750 Crore in assets during the current financial year, progressing towards its INR 2,500 Crore target within three years.

Supra Pacific continues to diversify its lending portfolio across gold loans, microfinance, vehicle finance and business loans. It also plans to introduce working capital loans ranging from INR 10 lakh to INR 1 crore for traders and MSMEs, alongside a new mobile application to deliver faster and more seamless digital financial services.

Commenting on the company's growth plans, Mr. Manoj Ravi, CEO, Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, said, "India's growth story presents a tremendous opportunity to bridge the credit gap, particularly across Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV cities, rural villages and the country's hinterlands. While financial inclusion has made significant progress, access to formal credit, especially Gold Loans and small business lending, remains limited in many regions. By strengthening our presence across the country, we aim to contribute meaningfully towards India's financial inclusion agenda and support the nation's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

As part of its long-term growth strategy, the company also plans to expand its workforce from 700 to over 2,000 employees over the next three years and launch a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) during FY 2026-27 to support its future growth plans.

With a strong focus on technology-driven innovation, responsible lending and customer-centric services, Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial partner driving inclusive growth across India.

About Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited

Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited is a Mumbai-headquartered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions. Its core offerings include gold loans, microfinance, vehicle finance, and business loans, complemented by personal loans, investment products, and insurance broking services.

Led by Managing Director Joby George (MD) and recently appointed CEO Manoj Ravi, the company focuses on technology-driven growth and financial inclusion. In FY2026 the company reported revenue of ~INR 920.8 million (net profit INR 78.8m) and a loan portfolio of ~INR 335.6 crore. It has pursued recent fund-raising (INR 20cr NCD issuance) and leadership changes to bolster expansion. As an ISO-certified Great Place To Work, Supra Pacific emphasizes trustworthy, customer-centric service. Supra Pacific stresses "inclusive, reliable, growth-oriented" financial services and remains committed to empowering customers through transparency and swift service.

For more information, please log on to www.suprapacific.com.

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