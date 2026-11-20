BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser India today announced that BUDX NBA House will be held for the first time in Bengaluru at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Hall 4 on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, 2027.

Returning for the third consecutive year, BUDX NBA House 2027 will deliver an immersive fan experience featuring 10,000 square meters of interactive basketball and entertainment activities, including:

* Meet-and-greets and appearances by two NBA legends

* Live musical performances and authentic NBA entertainment featuring the Sacramento Kings Dancers, who will make their sixth NBA House appearance overall

* Basketball skills challenges and basketball-themed photo opportunities

* 3-on-3 celebrity basketball showcase featuring local celebrities and influencers

* Pop-up NBA Store by Suditi Sports Apparel Limited (Suditi) with exclusive merchandise and customisation services

* Interactive fan activations and merchandise giveaways by official NBA partners

"Basketball today sits at the intersection of sport, music and self-expression," said Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India. "Over the last few years, BUDX NBA House has become a platform that brings these worlds together to build a deeper culture and fandom around the game in India. For Budweiser, our partnership with the NBA is rooted in building on this momentum and creating more meaningful experiences that resonate with a new generation of fans. Bringing BUDX NBA House to Bengaluru, a city that thrives on sport, music and new ideas, marks the next exciting chapter in this journey as we continue to shape how basketball is experienced in India."

"BUDX NBA House has become a critical platform for engaging NBA fans in India, serving as a unique touchpoint that celebrates the country's vibrant basketball culture," said Sunny Malik, Country Head, NBA India. "Building on successful editions in Mumbai and New Delhi, we're excited to expand our footprint across the country and stage this event in Bengaluru for the first time. Together with our partners, we look forward to uniting the city's basketball and entertainment communities by delivering an experience that reflects India's growing passion for the game."

Previous editions of BUDX NBA House were held in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2025 and 2026, respectively. More than 6,000 fans attended BUDX NBA House 2026, which featured appearances from over 200 celebrities and content creators across the two-day event in New Delhi.

In addition to title partner AB InBev, BUDX NBA House 2027 will be supported by featured partner India Basketball League and associate partners Emirates, Tissot and Visit California. Suditi, an official merchandising partner of the NBA in India, will open the first NBA Store in the country in 2027 and operates the league's official local online store at NBAStore.in. BUDX NBA House will be produced, promoted and ticketed by District.

Additional details about BUDX NBA House 2027, including ticketing information and special guests, will be announced at a later date. NBA House events have also been held in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, the U.S. and the UK.

The 2026-27 NBA season is airing live in India on Prime Video and NBA League Pass, the league's premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App. Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram (@NBAIndia and, for everything style related, @NBAStyle_in) and X (@NBAIndia), and download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

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