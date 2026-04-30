BuilditIndia Plans 20 Crore Growth fund Raise and Unveils Visionary FY 2026-27 Roadmap Targeting 150 to 200 Cr. Consolidated Revenue with Tuffar TMT Launch

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30: BuilditIndia today announced its FY 2026-27 growth roadmap, unveiling a strategic expansion across branded construction materials, RetailTech-led project sourcing, and technology-enabled commerce infrastructure.

The company has set a target of achieving ₹150-200 crore in consolidated revenues during the current financial year, driven by growth in its marketplace business, expansion into owned brands, stronger regional penetration, and increasing demand from India's construction and infrastructure sectors.

BuilditIndia continues to position itself as a next-generation platform at the intersection of digital procurement, supply chain intelligence, branded products, and on-ground execution, serving developers, contractors, architects, institutions, dealers, and project buyers through an integrated commerce model.

BuilditIndia Launches TUFFAR TMT Steel Brand

As part of its expansion into core construction categories, BuilditIndia announced the launch of TUFFAR, its dedicated TMT steel brand designed to serve the growing demand for trusted, quality-assured structural steel solutions.

TUFFAR will operate through an asset-light manufacturing partnership model with reputed local rolling mills and producers, enabling faster market entry, scalable production, efficient working capital deployment, and consistent quality standards.

The brand will cater to developers, contractors, infrastructure companies, and channel partners seeking dependable steel backed by modern service standards, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery.

Matelio to Redefine B2B Buying Through RetailTech

BuilditIndia also announced the accelerated rollout of Matelio, its RetailTech subsidiary focused on bringing an organized retail experience to professional B2B buyers.

Matelio is being built to transform how builders, architects, interior designers, institutions, contractors, and procurement teams discover and source finishing and interior products through a more curated, transparent, and experience-led model.

As part of this initiative, the company plans to launch its first flagship Matelio Experience Center in Ahmedabad, strategically positioned to serve one of India's most dynamic real estate and infrastructure markets. The center will showcase premium categories such as:

- Tiles & Surfaces

- Sanitaryware & Bath Solutions

- Faucets & Fittings

- Interior & Modular Products

- Finishing Materials

- Curated Design Collections

The company will also use Matelio as a growth engine for expanding private label products into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through scalable B2B2C channels, regional dealer networks, project partners, and trade ecosystems.

₹20 Crore Growth Capital Round Underway

To support these strategic initiatives, BuilditIndia has initiated plans to raise ₹20 crore in the current growth round. The proposed capital infusion is expected to be deployed towards technology development, working capital, brand expansion, channel growth, inventory systems, and customer experience infrastructure.

The company confirmed that discussions are underway with select strategic investors and industry participants for the ongoing round.

Backed by Strategic Investors

BuilditIndia's current investor base includes Cricketer Parthiv Patel along with select leading real estate groups based in Ahmedabad, reflecting strong confidence from both business leaders and established market participants in the company's long-term vision.

Management Commentary

Akassh Patel, CEO of BuilditIndia said:

"FY 2026-27 represents a defining chapter for BuilditIndia. We are creating a modern construction commerce company built on technology, trusted brands, and strong execution on-ground. With the launch of TUFFAR, expansion of Matelio, and fresh growth capital initiatives, we are focused on building long-term value for customers, partners, investors, and the broader industry."

About BuilditIndia

BuilditIndia is a fast-growing B2B E-commerce company transforming the building materials industry through technology, branded products, strategic sourcing, and execution-focused distribution. BuilditIndia is transforming how infrastructure and real estate companies procure building materials. Our end-to-end digital platform connects buyers with a verified network of suppliers, offering real-time pricing, automated order management, tracking, and embedded credit solutions -- all in one place.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications, BuilditIndia

Email: Info@builditindia.com

Website: www.builditindia.com

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