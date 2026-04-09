Business Care TV Show Aims to Strengthen India's MSMEs and Shape Future Entrepreneurs, Says Founder Pooja Sharma

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 9: In a candid conversation, Pooja Sharma, Founder of Business Care TV Show, shared the inspiring journey behind what is now being called a game-changer platform for MSMEs, startups, and business owners across India. Launched in 2025 with its first telecast on Aaj Tak News Channel, From The First Promo Launch Of Business Care TV Show was created with a clear purpose -- to guide entrepreneurs, solve real business challenges, and transform small businesses into strong national brands. The show currently telecasting on Various National Channels.

Talking about the idea behind the show, Pooja Sharma revealed that the concept was not built overnight. "For the past few years, we have been constantly working on different ideas to uplift India's business community. We realized that businesses don't just need advice--they need visibility, branding, and the right platform. That's when we decided to create Business Care TV Show," she said.

According to her, the concept took nearly two years of planning and development, but the vision was always clear--to create a platform that delivers real growth. What makes the show stand out is its emotional and relatable approach. Being an entrepreneur herself, Pooja Sharma believes she understands the mindset of business owners better than anyone. "I am also an entrepreneur, so I know exactly what challenges a business ownerfaces--whether it's growth, investment, or recognition. That's why we designed this show in a way that truly connects with them," she explained . Adding further, Pooja Sharma highlighted that the platform is not limited to branding alone but also contributes directly to business growth.

"Business Care not only helps in brand building but also supports in increasing turnover. It connects businesses with other businesses, creating real opportunities for growth. Our effort is being appreciated by everyone," she shared. Her unique anchoring style has become one of the biggest strengths of the show. With a blend of True emotions, storytelling, and strong communication, she ensures that every business featured on the platform gets not just visibility, but a powerful brand identity. "This show is not about promotion only. It's about building trust, emotions, and a strong brand image in the minds of people," she added. She also emphasized a strong message for entrepreneurs: "Now, business owners don't need to sit and depend on luck. Business Care doesn't just show dreams--we turn the aspirations of business owners into reality," she said confidently.

The show follows a fact-based and value-driven format, where each episode highlights real business insights. It also includes an interactive segment where viewers answer business-related questions and win gifts sponsored by brands--making it both educational and engaging. In a short span of time, Business Care TV Show has gained massive popularity and is now being telecast across multiple national television channels, connecting directly with both B2B audiences and the general public.

Co-founder Ankur Bansal also shared insights into the platform's growing impact: "We are receiving continuous appreciation from viewers not just in India but also from the United States and other countries. Our 24x7 call center gets messages every day. This shows that the platform is truly making a difference," he said. As the show continues to grow, it is now expanding globally. Initially launched in Hindi, Business Care is now being broadcast in English and other languages. The show is soon set to reach international audiences in:United States, Canada, Bahrain, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Russia.

Speaking about the mission, Pooja Sharma said, "This is not just a television show, it is a mission--created in the interest of the nation, filled with emotions, passion, energy, and learning." Today, Business Care is helping multiple sectors including MSMEs, startups, Real-Estate, healthcare, agriculture, and education industries. It is also emerging as a strong platform for companies planning IPOs and those looking to expand globally. Each episode is carefully crafted over 15-25 days, ensuring quality, depth, and impact. Over time, the platform has evolved into a complete business ecosystem offering branding, call center support, and dealer-distributor network development.

Co-founder Ankur Bansal emphasized: "Our goal is simple--to guide entrepreneurs in the right direction and help them grow faster with the right strategy and exposure."

The management has also clarified that all rights of Business Care TV Show are exclusively owned by Pooja Movie Creations and are protected under copyright laws. As India's MSME sector continues to face challenges, Business Care TV Show is emerging not just as a platform, but as a guiding force driving businesses towards success.

www.msmebusinesscare.com, www.businesscare.org.in

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