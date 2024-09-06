Business Excellence Shines in the Limelight in Maharastra Udyog Gaurav Purskar 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 6: Maharastra Udyog Gaurav Purskar 2024 was a grand success at De Grandeur Food Excel Hospitality, Mumbai, powered by SwiftNLift Media Group. The event felicitated and recognized exemplary businesses of Madhya Maharashtra on their remarkable performances and invaluable contribution to their respective fields. The evening was graced by the presence of renowned actress Sonalee Kulkarni as the chief guest. Adding glamour and prestige to the ceremony, showcasing the achievements of the most influential and innovative companies in the region, was her presence. The award ceremony was organized by SwiftNLift Media Group, which is an internationally recognized leader in the celebration and connection of businesses. This media group, on the heels of their highly applauded magazine SwiftNLift, has taken giant strides towards interconnecting industries with their clients for a well-rounded business environment. SwiftNLift Media has celebrated over 3,000 businesses around the world to date on its motto recognition and connectivity.

Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, said, "It is great to see how well the event went. The Maharastra Udyog Gaurav Purskar 2024 underlines our commitment to celebrate excellence in business. We feel highly privileged to recognize great achievements of businesses in Madhya Pradesh and also connect them with a global audience.

The awards gave an opportunity to businesses in different fields to showcase exemplary performances at a much larger scale. From the artistic, inspirational, and celebratory moments, the tone of the evening reflected the high standards and achievements of the awardees.

About SwiftNLift Media Group:

SwiftNLift Media Group is an internationally leading platform that is renowned while it connects businesses through its renowned magazine called SwiftNLift. It has taken pride in developing bonds between industries and their clientele. SwiftNLift Media has unraveled as a principal to uphold and applaud business excellence on international levels.

List of Awardees:

1. Sheetal Krishna Gaikwad - Lt.Commander Army - Unit and Sports Best Sportsmanship Lady

2. Swapnil Ghagas & Yogesh Desale - Partners, Swayog Tractor - Excellence in Agro Industry

3. Rahul Bapuso Nalawade - Founder & Managing Director, Swayamurja Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Sustainability

4. Floret College of Designing - Award for Best Educational Institute in Fashion & Interior

5. Dipti Gavit - Co-Founder, Always On The Go - Excellence in Travel Agency Services

6. Siddhesh Melekar - Business Head, Awdiz IT Services - Best Job Guaranteed IT Training Institute

7. Sameer Balasaheb Malekar - Owner, Om Shivshambhu Petroleum - Most Innovative Petrol Pump Services and Customer Solutions

8. Sachin Dhane - Founder & CEO, PTS Systems & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Achievement in Seamless SAP System Integration & Innovative Excellence in CuttiEdge ERP Solutions

9. Sonal Bipin Bansode - Owner, Sonal Makeup Academy - Excellence in Makeup Artistry

10. Gopal Varma - Chairman, Basil Group - Excellence in Affordable Housing

11. Sanjay Prakash Rawte - Managing Partner, Shilpi Inter Designs Solutionz - Excellence in Office Interior Design

12. Dr Ashwini S Chube - Life Transformation & Manifestation Coach, Unicorn Insight - Excellence in Global Healing Award

13. Chaitanya Kailas Kumbhar - Owner, Chaitanya Photography - Excellence in Wedding Ceremony & Celebrity Event Photography

14. Sanjana Santosh Haldankar - President, Matru Social Foundation -Excellence in Trust for Women's Safety

15. Vipul A Bhanushali - Director, A Butterfly - Excellence in Themed Cakes

16. Abdul Majid Khan (Rehan Khan) - Managing Director, Risinglife Global Business Pvt. Ltd. & Unilife Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Managing Director Leadership

17. Purkharam S Choudhary - Director, Metal Industrial Corporation - Quality Excellence Award

18. Adib Imtiyaz Mulla - Civil Engineer and Govt. Registered Contractor - Fiable Construction Best Government Contractor

19. Karishma Amit Shah & Anchal Anil Goel - Fashion Designers, Akruti Fashion Academy - Top Fashion Entrepreneur

20. Sanket Nirmal & Vinayak Waghmode - Co-Founder & CEO & Co-Founder & CBO, DefensaNet Securities LLP - Excellence in Security Leadership

21. Prathamesh Ranjan Talpade & Priyam Prasad Mandrekar - Founder & Co-Founder, Fashion Vista - Your Style Spot - Best Customize Printed Apparel Brand

22. Santosh Jagannath Shetake - Chairman, Swarajya IT Solution Pvt. Ltd., Pune - Best Customer Service in Patsanstha Software

23. Vijay Sharda Vasant Divkar - Owner, Shriyog Traders - Best Customer Service in a Trader Shop

24. Pravin Patil - Managing Director, Vavina Enterprises - Excellence in Engineering for Wire Baskets

25. Tejas Sadashiv Langade - Proprietor, Sai Enterprises - Best Sales Performance Dealer

26. Dr Hemangi Patel - Doctor, HD Skin and Hair Clinic - Excellence in Cosmetologist Courses

27. Sharad Aba Pawar - Owner, Trishul Transport and Warehouse - Transport Safety Excellence Award

28. Akshay Shivray Kore - Treasurer, Akshay Shikshan Prasarak Mandal - Best Computer Institute of the Year

29. Anand Dhabu - India Business Head, Supersonic Distribution Services Limited - Most Innovative Import/Export Company

30. Rio Dream Construction LLP - Best Construction Company of the Year

31. Prakash Kaitan Pereira & Shilpa Prakash Pereira - Director, J.K. Tech Mech Private Limited - Best Electrical Contractor of the Year

32. Ganesh Tiwari - Owner, Dhanush Infotech - Best IT Product Dealer of the Year

33. Narayani Yoganand Patil - Founder, Raktam (Har Boond Me Zindagi) - Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

34. Ram Shetty - Managing Director, Supreme Gold Irrigation Ltd. - Best PVC Pipes & Fitting Manufacturer

35. Mahendra Gharat - Owner, Shrine Land Reality - Invest in Land Invest in Future - Most Ethical Land Dealing Company

36. Bharat Rathod - CEO, R.K. Industries - Excellence in Surface Processing

37. Sachinraje Dattatray Deore - Owner, Sachinraje Deore Udyaog Samuh - Best New Dealer

38. Prashant Anant Shinde - Director/Proprietor, Shinde Creations - Excellence in Architectural Signage Design

39. Jayanti Lal Mali (Jay Mali) - MBA, CA, PGP, CEO & Founder, Growbig Supermarts Limited - Excellence in FMCG E-Commerce

40. Prashant Dayaramji Shiyale - Director, Mahi Medical Services - Best Medical Device or Most Compassionate Healthcare Provider

41. Jayanti Lal Mali (Jay Mali) - MBA, CA, PGP, CEO & Founder, Growest E-Auctioneers Limited - Most Effective Waste Management and Supply Chain Management

42. Prof. Ritesh R Sawant - Director, Eagle Institute Of Fire & Safety - Best Educational Institution Award

43. Vikas Maruti Katurde - Managing Director, Nirman Developers - Best Real Estate Brokerage

44. Amit Ramchandani - Director, HNA TeleSystems India Pvt. Ltd. - Telecom Service Excellence Award

45. Jyoti Rajkant Patil - Social Worker, President - Tanvi Foundation - Excellence in Public Communication

46. Ashish Suresh Ambrale - Director & CEO, Ambrale SnackFoods Private Limited - Excellence in Traditional Recipe

47. Mahendra Ramchandra Sanap - Owner, Evergreen Pest Control - Service Excellence in Eco-Friendly Pest Control

48. Vivek Gajendra Jagdale & Piyush Yogesh Pawar - Proprietors, Swaraj Developers - Best Road Surface Maintenance

49. Brijesh Bansraj Goswami - Proprietor, Satranj Wafers - Outstanding Entrepreneurial Achievement

50. Mohini Vishnu Gavit - Owner, Great Impression Interiors and Furniture - Best Interior Designer of the Year in Thane Mumbai

For future award nominations, click this link: Maharashtra Udyojak Sanman Purskar- Mumbai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)