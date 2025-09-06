Busta Rhymes, Mohombi, and a Spectacular Light Show: How the First "Proektsiya" Light Festival Took Place in Moscow

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: In the final days of summer, Moscow became a hub for fans of music and contemporary art, as the first-ever "Proektsiya" Light Festival was held at Moskino Cinema Park. On August 30 and 31, over ten thousand visitors enjoyed immersive installations, light projections, and live performances by both world-class headliners and Russian artists, totaling more than 12 hours of live music across two days. The festival covered an area of over 1,500 square meters, featuring more than five unique installations, 800 vertical light structures, and over 1,000 lighting fixtures synchronized with sound and video.

World-Class Headliners

On August 30, the audience was completely captivated by Swedish-Congolese singer Mohombi, whose global hits Bumpy Ride and Hello have long become dancefloor anthems around the world. The crowd gathered early, buzzing with anticipation as colorful lights and digital projections transformed the park into a vibrant, immersive environment. Mohombi's stage presence was magnetic: his charisma, infectious energy, and dynamic performance style immediately charged the venue with excitement, prompting waves of cheering, clapping, and dancing. Before going on stage, the artist shared: "I'm feeling great, just wonderful, I'm happy. I'm very glad to be back in Russia."From the stage, he added: "Above all, it's always a great joy for me to come to Moscow. Your culture has always been close to me. I love its diversity." These words drew applause from the audience and set a special tone for the evening.

On August 31, Busta Rhymes himself took the main stage -- a legend of global hip-hop, known for his signature rapid-fire flow and collaborative hits with Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson. In Moscow, the rapper delivered a powerful show, featuring holographic appearances of his famous collaborators on the screen. The stage was illuminated with dynamic lighting, synchronized with the booming beats and Busta Rhymes' rapid delivery, creating a fully immersive audiovisual experience. "I haven't been in Moscow for a long time, and I'm incredibly happy to be back. There are amazing people here," the artist addressed the audience".

Light Impressions

The light installations also captivated the guests. The centerpiece was a 70-meter LED tunnel, transforming the main park alley into a dynamic corridor of light. The "Moscow of the 1940s" zone, featuring video mapping of archival footage, brought the city's history to life, while the synchronized operation of over a thousand lighting fixtures and 800 structures created a fully immersive experience.

A New Cultural Experience

The "Proektsiya" Light Festival combined music, digital art, and lighting into a single immersive experience. Over two days, Moskino Cinema Park became a platform where international headliners, Russian bands, influencers, and light artists created a new cultural reality. The festival left a lasting impression on both live music fans and digital art enthusiasts, proving that Moscow is ready to host cutting-edge cultural events on an international level.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)