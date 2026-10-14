Bvlgari marks its first global Diwali campaign 'Passing the Light' with an exclusive event at the Jaipur Centre for Art

PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan)/ New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Kolkata (West Bengal)/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: This Diwali, Bvlgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweler, unveiled a new expression of the festival with Passing the Light. Marking the Maison's first-ever global Diwali campaign, it was an intimate evening celebrating art, craftsmanship, and shared ritual. Conceived as an ode to India and to light in its most authentic form, the event invited guests to experience a beloved tradition through the lens of contemporary art, transforming the familiar glow of the diya into something deeply rooted yet strikingly unexpected. Conceived as a profound ode to India, the intimate evening brought together cultural luminaries to unveil a monumental, artisan-crafted tribute to the festival of lights.

The evening brought together distinguished guests from the worlds of culture, art, fashion, and entertainment, including Twinkle Khanna, Indian author, actor and columnist; Stephane Larher, Managing Director, Bvlgari Middle East, Africa & India; Doyel Joshi, artist; Noelle Kadar, art patron and co-founder of Jaipur Centre for Art. Their presence lent a warm and celebratory spirit to the occasion, while reinforcing the cultural dialogue and artistic exchange at the heart of the Maison's Diwali expression.

At the heart of the celebration stood 'Passing the Light', a monumental installation by Indian artist Doyel Joshi. Drawing inspiration from the traditional diya-an enduring symbol of Diwali's warmth and hope-the work unfolded through 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements, shaped in Bvlgari's iconic Serpenti scales. Realized in close collaboration with the traditional kumhar community and local craftswomen, each piece carried the subtle, tactile imprint of its maker. Individually crafted and illuminated, these thousands of forms came together to create a vast and immersive landscape of light and shadow.

As guests moved through the installation, subtle variations in texture, contour, and finish revealed themselves through shifting perspectives and the play of light. From thousands of individual forms emerged a radiant composition in which each diya retained the character of its maker while contributing to something greater than itself. The result was both evocative and unexpected: a reimagining of a Diwali ritual that felt at once familiar and entirely new.

This reverence for the hand found a natural resonance with Bvlgari's ateliers, where generations of goldsmiths have passed down exceptional techniques and savoir-faire. In Passing the Light, terracotta and gold became two distinct yet harmonious expressions of a shared devotion to craftsmanship, connecting Indian and Roman traditions through the skill, precision, and touch of the human hand.

The creation of the artwork was brought to life in a digital campaign anchored by a hero film, tracing the installation's tactile journey from earth to kiln to finished form. More than a visual chronicle of craftsmanship, the campaign is rooted in Bvlgari's desire to forge a profound emotional connection with Diwali. For the Maison, the festival of lights transcends a purely cultural moment. Its defining values-the radiance of light, the warmth of community, and the passing down of treasured heritage-deeply mirror Bvlgari's own devotion to joy, artistry, and the human connections that sustain them.

Through Passing the Light, Bvlgari offered a beautiful new perspective on a tradition at the very heart of the Indian festive experience-illuminating not just the ritual itself, but the artistry, craftsmanship, and human stories that allow it to shine.

ABOUT BVLGARI:

Part of the LVMH Group, Bvlgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884.

Over the decades, the Brand has established a worldwide reputation as magnificent Roman High Jeweler and icon of Italian art of living thanks to its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and audacious color combinations.

Through a pioneering vision intrinsic in the brand's DNA since its founding, the company's international success has evolved into a global and diversified luxury purveyor of products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes, and featuring an extended network of boutiques and hotels in the world's most exclusive shopping areas.

Demonstrated through its numerous philanthropic partnerships, Bvlgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Social & Environmental Responsibility and giving back - to nature and to the community. In 2024 the Maison announced the creation of Fondazione Bvlgari, reinforcing its devotion to building a meaningful tomorrow through care, generosity and long-term dedication.

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