CACTUS has been Empanelled by National e-Governance Division to Support AI Capacity Building for Government Initiatives

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Cactus Technology Solutions Private Limited (CACTUS),formerly known as Cactus Communications, has announced that it has been empanelled by National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as a partner agency to provide specialized AI/ML talent for government-led digital initiatives. Through this engagement, CACTUS will provide specialized AI/ ML expertise to design and deploy scalable, real-world AI solutions to support ministries and departments in operationalizing these systems.

This empanelment comes at a pivotal moment in India's digital transformation journey, as the government accelerates progress toward its Viksit Bharat vision. It highlights a growing emphasis on strengthening AI capacity within government through structured access to specialized expertise and deployment-ready capabilities. As AI adoption expands across ministries and government departments, the focus is on building systems that are secure, scalable and grounded in real-world needs. CACTUS' inclusion showcases its experience in supporting mission-critical initiatives through both high-quality specialized talent and deployable solution frameworks.

With a long-standing focus on AI-led innovation, CACTUS combines deep technical capabilities with proven real-world execution across both the government and industries including life sciences, academia, scholarly publishing, and financial services. The company is trusted for delivering technology-driven, turnkey AI solutions in complex environments, supporting use cases from problem identification and solution prototyping to full-scale deployment and operationalization. As part of this engagement, CACTUS will work closely with NeGD to enable end-to-end AI implementations, spanning data science, model development, and deployment through the provision of specialized talent.

Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Technology Solutions Private Limited, said, "India is at a defining moment in its AI journey, where the focus is shifting from adoption to building robust, governed systems. Our recent conversation with the leadership at the National e-Governance Division has deepened our understanding of the government's focus on building long-term institutional AI capabilities aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. It is an honour for CACTUS to support the government by deploying specialized talent to build secure, responsible and scalable AI initiatives."

CACTUS is also seeing growing adoption of its AI tools globally across industries including leading institutions in the country, such as the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, and National Institute of Technology Calicut, among others. This momentum reflects its ability to design and deploy purpose-built AI solutions at scale, powered by specialized in-house talent, and reinforces its leadership in building real-world AI capabilities for various sectors.

For more information, visit:

Cactus Technology Solutions (earlier known as Cactus Communications): https://cactusglobal.com/

NeGD: https://negd.gov.in/

For more details, contact:

Nidhi Amin | Cactus Technology Solutions: nidhi.amin@cactusglobal.com

newsroom@cactusglobal.com

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