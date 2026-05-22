Canara HSBC Life Insurance Declares ₹271 Crore Bonus for FY2025-26, Marking Continued Value Delivery to Policyholders

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 22: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") has announced a bonus of ₹271 crore for FY 2025-26, benefiting approximately 2.33 lakh policyholders holding participating (PAR) policies with the Company as of March 31, 2026.

- Participating policies in force on March 31, 2026 are eligible to receive the bonus amount

This year's bonus reflects the Company's disciplined approach to delivering enduring value, underpinned by a strong financial foundation and a prudent investment strategy. Backed by consistent performance, the bonus marks a growth of 8.31% over the previous year, further enhancing overall policy value.

All participating policies in force as of March 31, 2026, are eligible for this bonus. The declared amount will be added to policy benefits and will be payable in line with policy terms, including at maturity, surrender, or other benefit events--ensuring that policyholders continue to benefit from sustained value creation throughout their financial journey.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "The declaration of this year's bonus reflects our steadfast focus on building and delivering enduring value to our policyholders. It demonstrates the strength of our financial foundation, our prudent investment strategy, and our commitment to consistent, sustainable growth. At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we remain focused on safeguarding our customers' financial futures with solutions that are dependable, rewarding, and aligned to their evolving needs. We thank our customers for their continued confidence and partnership, which inspires us to raise the bar every day."

In participating policies or with profit plans, life insurance companies share the profits in the form of bonuses with policyholders, reflecting a shared partnership between the insurer and policyholders. Bonuses declared in each financial year are accumulated and distributed upon policy maturity, death or surrender. Additionally, cash bonuses are paid out on specific policy events in accordance with policy conditions.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (36.5 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5 per cent). As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and 107 branch offices as of March 31, 2026, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For close to 18 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital channels.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

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