Canara HSBC Life Insurance Declares Rs250 Crore Bonus for FY 2025

New Delhi [India], May 30: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance"), has announced a bonus of Rs250 crore for FY25, benefiting around 2.27 lac policyholders as of 31st March 2025 holding participating policies with the Company. This bonus reflects the company's financial performance and dedication to delivering value to its customers. The total bonus amount declared by the Company in FY25 has grown by 7.90% as compared to FY24. Reaffirms policyholder trust and the company's financial strength through sustained value creation.

All participating policies in force as of March 31, 2025 are eligible for this bonus. The declared bonus will be allocated to policyholders' accounts and will be payable upon policy maturity, surrender, or as per the policy terms.

Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance while commenting on the announcement said, "We are pleased to declare a bonus of Rs250 crore for the financial year 2025, a reflection of our enduring financial strength, prudent investment strategy, and unwavering focus on creating long-term value for our policyholders. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering on the promises we make and to safeguarding the financial future of the families we serve. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust and confidence in Canara HSBC Life Insurance."

In participating policies or with profit plans, life insurance companies share the profits in the form of bonuses with policyholders, reflecting a shared partnership between the insurer and policyholders. Bonuses declared in each financial year are accumulated and distributed upon policy maturity, death or surrender. Additionally, cash bonuses are paid out on specific policy events in accordance with policy conditions.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited. Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company. As a bancassurance led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices as of January 2025, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 15 years now, the Company sells and services customers through multiple channels and well diversified network of Canara Bank and the Indian branch of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in multiple cities across the country. The Company has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group space comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks, digital, and direct field force.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, the Company intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

