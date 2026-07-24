Capsicum Mediaworks Wins Website Development and SEO Services Mandate for Vastramay, India's Leading Ethnic Fashion Brand

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Capsicum Mediaworks has won the Website Development and SEO Services mandate for Vastramay, one of the country's fastest-growing ethnic fashion brands. The partnership will see the Mumbai-based digital marketing agency build Vastramay's Shopify website while developing its organic search strategy from the ground up, helping the brand's ethnic wear collections surface more easily for customers browsing online.

Vastramay has already earned its place as a trusted name in Indian ethnic wear, known for collections that blend traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary edge. The brand's collection spans everything from men's ethnic attire to festive wear for kids. But as competition in the online ethnic fashion space intensifies, standing out organically and offering a seamless website experience has become a genuine growth necessity.

Capsicum Mediaworks will design and develop Vastramay's Shopify website alongside implementing a comprehensive SEO strategy tailored to the seasonal apparel industry. The agency will optimize the new website, enhance search visibility across key product categories, and strengthen reach among customers in India and the South Asian diaspora. The initiative aims to improve organic discovery, drive qualified traffic, and support long-term digital growth.

Speaking on the partnership, Nirav Dave, Co-founder of Capsicum Mediaworks, stated, "We are excited to build Vastramay's Shopify website and strengthen its organic presence. As more consumers begin their shopping journey online, a robust website backed by strong SEO is critical for sustainable growth."

Shailendra Dave, Co-founder of Capsicum Mediaworks, added, "Our focus is to create a scalable Shopify foundation supported by a performance-driven SEO framework that captures seasonal demand, improves discoverability, and drives measurable growth across India and global markets."

Siddhant Bajpei, VP - Sales & Operations, Vastramay, commented, "As we scale in the competitive ethnic wear market, investing in both website development and SEO is central to our growth strategy. Partnering with Capsicum Mediaworks enables us to deliver a stronger user experience while enhancing discoverability and building a future-ready digital foundation."

The partnership reinforces Capsicum Mediaworks' growing presence in the fashion and lifestyle sector, as the agency continues to help brands strengthen digital visibility through integrated website development and SEO services that drive sustainable online growth.

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