Carbamide Forte Announces Nationwide Expansion Plan to Strengthen Access to Preventive Healthcare Across Indian Households

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Carbamide Forte, one of India's fastest-growing nutrition and wellness brands, has announced its strategic expansion plans aimed at increasing accessibility to quality health and nutrition products across Indian households. The company plans to further strengthen its distribution network, retail presence, and consumer reach as demand for preventive healthcare solutions continues to grow across the country.

With increasing health awareness among consumers, the company is focusing on expanding its footprint through pharmacies, retail channels, and digital platforms to make science-backed nutrition more widely available and affordable for Indian consumers.

Founded by Pranav Saraf and Pramod Saraf, Carbamide Forte has built its presence in the health and wellness sector through a portfolio of over 300 products catering to various nutritional and wellness needs. The brand currently serves more than 10 million customers globally, operates in over 30 countries, and is available across 1,000-plus pharmacy stores.

Pramod Saraf, Owner, Carbamide Forte, added,"We believe quality nutrition should not be a luxury reserved for a few. Our focus remains on delivering trusted formulations backed by pharmaceutical expertise while maintaining accessibility and value for consumers across the country. This expansion is a significant step toward bringing reliable wellness solutions closer to millions of Indian families."

The company offers a broad range of nutrition products, including Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Magnesium, Fish Oil, Biotin, Multivitamins, and Iron formulations designed to support daily wellness, immunity, energy, recovery, heart health, and overall nutritional requirements.

As part of its growth strategy, Carbamide Forte aims to strengthen consumer access to quality nutrition through expanded availability and continued focus on affordability, transparency, and scientifically developed formulations.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Pranav Saraf, Founder, Carbamide Forte, said,"Our vision has always been to make quality health and nutrition solutions accessible to every Indian household. As awareness around preventive healthcare continues to grow, we are committed to expanding our reach and ensuring consumers have access to effective, science-backed products at affordable prices."

Carbamide Forte attributes its growth to its focus on research-driven product development, quality standards, and consumer-centric pricing. The company follows a pharma-led approach to formulation and manufacturing, emphasizing ingredient transparency and consistency across its product portfolio.

As preventive healthcare becomes an increasingly important aspect of daily life in India, Carbamide Forte expects its expansion initiatives to further strengthen its position in the wellness sector while supporting consumers in addressing their nutritional requirements through accessible and quality-driven solutions.

About Carbamide Forte

Carbamide Forte is a nutrition and wellness brand focused on providing science-backed and affordable health solutions. With a portfolio of over 300 products, the company serves consumers across India and international markets through online and offline distribution channels.

For more information please visit: Carbamide Forte Official Website

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