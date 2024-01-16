Carl Zeiss India's Medical Technology Division Showcases Cataract and Refractive Workflow at Phaco Festival by Nethradhama Super Speciality, Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Carl Zeiss India's Medical Technology Division recently participated in Phaco Festival organized by Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bengaluru, a world-class facility focused primarily on quality eye care with state-of-the-art technology and highly skilled doctors. The two-day conference, renowned for highlighting cutting-edge advancement of technologies used by ophthalmologists, took place on 13th and 14th January 2024, in Bengaluru. The conference was attended by distinguished national and international faculty who shared their invaluable insights, encompassed Masterclasses, 3-D Live Surgeries, and Skill Transfer Courses among others.

At the Phaco Festival, the spotlight shined on ZEISS's transformative impact on the Cataract and Corneal Refractive Workflows. ZEISS technology redefines the diagnosis and treatment of cataracts, offering a comprehensive and integrated approach to surgery. By merging state-of-the-art imaging, diagnostics, and surgical technologies, ZEISS aids ophthalmic surgeons in enhancing efficiency and clinical outcomes for cataract procedures.

Dr. Sri Ganesh, MD, Chairman of Nethradhama Super Specialty Eye Hospital, Bangalore, expressed his confidence in ZEISS Medical Technology: "The ZEISS Cataract Workflow is integral to my practice, seamlessly integrating diagnostics and therapeutics, providing peace of mind. It minimizes stress for clinicians and surgeons, enhancing efficiency with reduced time and transcription errors. Ultimately, it ensures optimal efficiency, safety, and improved patient outcomes, allowing for the accommodation of more patients in a day."

Dipu Bose - Head - Carl Zeiss Meditec - India & Neighbouring Markets, ZEISS Group, said, "At ZEISS Medical Technology Division, we're dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients through the relentless pursuit of excellence and the deployment of the latest technologies. The Phaco Festival is an excellent platform to showcase how our innovative solutions are reshaping the landscape of cataract and refractive surgery. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology into our Workflows, ZEISS is not just meeting industry standards but setting new benchmarks for patient care. We believe that every individual deserves the highest quality of eye care, and through our commitment to advancement, we are making that vision a reality."

For over 110 years, ZEISS has been a trailblazer in ophthalmology and microsurgery. By spearheading the development of pioneering technology products, the company continues to propel medical advancements and drive the digital transformation of the healthcare system, across the globe, with its innovative integrated solutions.

The ZEISS Medical Ecosystem, a combination of digital applications and connected devices that form a fully integrated environment, stands as a testament to the company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare. It delivers connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and secure, efficient data management, that enables practices and clinics to implement standardized and efficient procedures to deliver high-quality patient care.

During the Phaco Festival, ZEISS highlighted the progress in surgical procedures through the demonstration of advancements in the Cataract and Corneal Refractive Workflow Solutions. In prioritizing a patient-centric approach and facilitating the seamless integration of devices, data, and applications, the ZEISS portfolio creates a unified experience for both patients and surgeons. The ZEISS Cataract Workflow, as part of this comprehensive system, stands as a cohesive and cutting-edge solution aimed at raising the standard of care in cataract surgery. This innovative workflow not only enhances the efficiency of cataract procedures but also contributes to improved clinical outcomes.

Furthermore, to ensure a personalized and tailored approach to Laser Vision Correction, the Corneal Refractive Workflow empowers refractive surgeons to streamline their workflow through a digitally connected infrastructure, thereby improving efficiency and offering the right solution for every eligible patient. It's worth noting that these advancements were showcased by ZEISS during the phaco fest conference, underscoring their commitment to pushing the boundaries of surgical excellence.

