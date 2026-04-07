Cars24 Collaborates with Tesla to Encourage the Transition to Electric Vehicles

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 7: As electric mobility continues to gain momentum in India, Cars24 today announced a collaboration with Tesla India to introduce an integrated trade-in programme for vehicle owners, making the transition from petrol or diesel cars to electric simpler, faster, and more seamless.

For many customers, switching to electric has traditionally meant managing two separate journeys, selling an existing vehicle and purchasing a new one. This programme brings both steps together into a single, streamlined experience, eliminating friction and simplifying the overall transition.

Available for a limited period, the programme offers an exchange bonus of Rs. 3 lakh from Tesla on petrol and diesel vehicles, along with an additional Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus from Cars24 upon successful completion of a Tesla purchase, taking the total benefit of switching from ICE car to EV to Rs. 3.25 lakh.

The journey begins at Tesla Experience Centers, where customers exploring a Tesla Model Y can initiate the exchange process as part of their purchase journey.

Customers can initiate the exchange journey on Cars24 website, app, or at Tesla Center by entering their vehicle details; they can receive an initial price estimate and schedule a doorstep inspection at their convenience.

Following the inspection, Cars24 provides a transparent price quote directly to the customer, with no obligation to proceed. Customers retain complete flexibility to accept or decline the offer.

If the customer chooses to move forward, Cars24 manages the entire process end-to-end, including vehicle pickup, direct payment to the customer's bank account, and ownership transfer, ensuring a completely hassle-free experience without paperwork or logistical challenges.

To further support customers in making the switch, Tesla is also offering financing options starting with a down payment of Rs. 6 lakh and EMIs from Rs. 49,000 per month, making the Tesla Model Y more accessible to a wider set of buyers. The Model Y also supports convenient home charging, enabling simple and efficient everyday usage.

In addition to environmental benefits, electric vehicles offer significantly lower running and maintenance costs compared to conventional cars, making the switch both practical and economical for customers.

As part of the programme, customers who complete their Tesla purchase are eligible for the additional Rs. 25,000 Cars24 bonus, which is credited directly to their bank account upon delivery of their new Tesla.

Cars24 brings its digital-first platform and nationwide reach to the partnership, enabling seamless price discovery, instant payments, and hassle-free ownership transfers for customers across India.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO, CARS24, said, "At Cars24, our focus has always been on simplifying car transactions. Partnering Collaborating with Tesla allows us to extend that convenience to customers transitioning to electric vehicles, managing everything from price discovery to payment and ownership transfer."

About Cars24

Since its inception in 2015, Cars24 has been on a mission to simplify car ownership for everyone. Offering services such as buying, selling, loans, insurance, servicing, and more, Cars24 is building an integrated automotive platform for Indian consumers. Through Cars24 Financial Services, the company also provides vehicle lending solutions.

For media inquiries, please contact: raghav.dua@cars24.com

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