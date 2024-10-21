Cartrend Auto Parts: Revolutionizing Car Spare Parts Accessibility Across India- The Father-Son Duo

PNN New Delhi [India], October 21: Cartrend Auto Parts is all set to become a household name for car owners and spare parts sellers across India. Founded by MR. Nk Jain and Mr. Prateek Jain, the company has been diligently working towards building a comprehensive ecosystem for automobile components through its e-commerce platform, Cartrends. in. What inspired them to found the brand were their personal experience. Like many middle-class families in India, their family depended on a single car for various essential activities. A car breakdown led them to a multi-brand car garage, where they were told to wait for weeks for a repair due to the unavailability of parts. This incident highlighted a critical gap in the market and inspired Father and Son duo to establish Cartrends to address this pervasive issue, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where the problem is even more acute.

Cartrends sets itself apart with its commitment to providing original car spare parts. By leveraging its robust e-commerce platform, the company ensures that car owners and retail shopkeepers have easy access to high-quality, genuine components. This focus on authenticity not only guarantees the longevity and performance of vehicles but also fosters trust among customers. With Cartrends, no one has to wait weeks to get their car back on the road.

Currently, the company is offering its services in Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, and Jaipur. Soon, it'll expand the network across India, ensuring that car owners everywhere can benefit from immediate service availability.

For Cartrend, the satisfaction of their customers is the ultimate reward. The company takes immense pride in the happy faces of car owners who can quickly get their vehicles back on the road, thanks to the timely availability of spare parts. This customer-centric approach underscores every aspect of their operations, ensuring that the needs of car owners are met with utmost efficiency and reliability.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)