Carzbazzar Crosses 1,000 Cars Stocked in Just Six Months; Valuation Reaches Rs 150 Crore

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 23: Carzbazzar, one of India's fastest-growing automotive technology companies, has crossed the milestone of 1,000 cars stocked in just six months, reflecting the rapid scale-up of its technology-led automotive business. With its unique asset-light business model, expanding dealer ecosystem and successful SaaS platform, the company has reached a current valuation of ₹150 crore.

Carzbazzar has developed a differentiated business model that combines technology, automotive commerce and an asset-light operating structure. Rather than building a traditional automobile business requiring heavy investment in physical infrastructure, the company leverages its technology platform, dealer network and operational ecosystem to expand into new markets with greater scalability and capital efficiency.

The company has already connected more than 1,500 automobile dealers to its ecosystem and currently operates across Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. Carzbazzar is now expanding into Mumbai and Pune, with further expansion planned across Punjab and Haryana.

A key strength of Carzbazzar is its successful SaaS platform, which enables dealers to manage important parts of their business through technology. The platform provides solutions for inventory management, invoicing and billing, and website management, while connecting dealers to a wider automotive ecosystem. The SaaS model allows Carzbazzar to build a technology network across markets without requiring a heavy physical infrastructure in every location.

Along with technology and scalability, transparency and customer trust are central to Carzbazzar's operating philosophy. The company focuses on transparent vehicle inspections so that customers and business partners have greater clarity about the condition and history of vehicles. The objective is to ensure that customers receive true value for their vehicles, supported by a transparent evaluation process rather than an opaque pricing mechanism. Carzbazzar also focuses on faster financial settlements, including same-day payment, helping create greater trust and convenience for customers and sellers.

Speaking about the company's strategy, Bhavesh Upadhyay, Managing Director, Carzbazzar, said, "Our strength comes from combining an asset-light business model with technology and trust. We want to create an ecosystem where dealers can grow their business through technology, while customers receive transparent inspections, true value for their vehicles and faster payments. Our SaaS platform, which covers inventory management, invoicing and website management, is helping us connect dealers across India. Crossing 1,000 cars stocked in six months, building a network of more than 1,500 dealers and reaching a ₹150 crore valuation are important milestones, but our larger objective is to build a trusted, technology-driven automotive ecosystem across India."

Jaypalsinh Saravaiya, Chief Executive Officer, Carzbazzar, said, "Operational execution is critical to our business model. Transparency in inspection, accurate vehicle evaluation, efficient inventory management and timely payment are all essential to creating a strong customer experience. Our focus is to build processes that can be replicated as we enter new markets, while maintaining the same standards of service and operational discipline. Our expansion into Mumbai, Pune, Punjab and Haryana will be supported by technology as well as a strong local operating network."

Carzbazzar's combination of an asset-light model, technology platform, SaaS solutions, 1,500+ dealer network and customer-centric processes provides the foundation for its expansion. The company's approach is designed to connect dealers, improve business efficiency and create a more transparent experience for customers in the pre-owned automobile market.

With its presence in Gujarat and Delhi-NCR and planned expansion into Mumbai, Pune, Punjab and Haryana, Carzbazzar is now working towards building a pan-India automotive technology ecosystem. Its focus remains on expanding its dealer network, strengthening its SaaS platform, improving operational efficiency and delivering greater transparency and value to customers.

About Carzbazzar

Carzbazzar Private Limited is a technology-enabled automotive company focused on building a connected ecosystem for the pre-owned automobile industry. Its unique asset-light business model combines automotive commerce, proprietary technology, dealer connectivity and SaaS solutions. The company's technology platform enables dealers to manage inventory, invoicing, billing and websites, while its operating model focuses on transparent inspections, true value for customers and same-day payment.

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