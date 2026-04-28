Casio India Strengthens Commitment to Music Education - Extends CSR Support to *India's First Mobile Music Classroom & Recording Studio - The Musical Bus

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 28: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Japan, has announced a new milestone under its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with Manzil Mystics through its support towards overhauling the Musical Bus--India's first mobile music classroom and recording studio. The initiative was unveiled recently at Gandhi Smriti, New Delhi, marking a significant step towards making structured music education more accessible and inclusive.

Following the successful pilot of the Learning Through Music project in Patna, this next phase under the Delhi Project strengthens Casio India's role in expanding access to music education. The Musical Bus is a pioneering, on-the-move platform that connects children and young musicians with opportunities to learn, create, and perform, regardless of geographical or socio-economic barriers.

As an all-in-one mobile solution, the Musical Bus is equipped with a professional-level music classroom, a fully functional recording studio, and a performance setup on wheels. The initiative is designed to foster creativity, build confidence, and provide hands-on exposure to the fundamentals of music production and performance. This bus aims to cover various schools, colleges and other community spaces, thereby bringing the musical experience and access to learning closer to the ground.

Through this association, Casio India and Manzil Mystics aim to empower underserved communities by enabling access to structured music education. The program builds a natural synergy by amalgamating Casio electronic keyboards into curriculum-based instrumental learning modules to facilitate practical skill development, while also creating pathways for livelihood opportunities in the music and creative industries. Currently, the Delhi Project is supporting 50 young musicians through structured upskilling, with plans to expand its reach in the near future.

Under this collaboration, the program will focus on providing structured musical training both vocal and instrumental including Casio electronic keyboards, alongside curriculum-based modules designed to develop practical skills that can translate into future music education. The initiative will particularly target underprivileged students studying in government schools and young musicians from low-income backgrounds, enabling them to access high-quality music education and professional development opportunities.

Casio India was honoured to welcome Mr Vijay Goel, former Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and currently the Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, as the Chief Guest at the event. His presence underscored the importance of inclusive cultural initiatives and reinforced the role of music as a catalyst for education and social empowerment.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Akira Watanabe, Director, Casio India, "At Casio, we have always believed in the transformative power of music as a universal language that inspires creativity and builds confidence. By supporting the Musical Bus, we are reaffirming our commitment to making music education accessible to all. This initiative allows us to nurture talent and enable young musicians to explore sustainable opportunities in the creative ecosystem."

The launch event at Gandhi Smriti brought together representatives from Casio India and Manzil Mystics, along with young musicians and community members. The event showcased the potential of the Musical Bus as a dynamic learning and performance space, reinforcing the role of music as a powerful medium for education, expression, and social change.

Through its continued partnership with Manzil Mystics, Casio India remains committed to building an inclusive ecosystem that promotes music education, supports aspiring artists, and enables individuals from underserved communities to pursue creative and sustainable career pathways.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit www.casio.com/in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)