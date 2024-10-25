Catalyzing Impact: M3M Foundation Unveils Triveni Awards to Fuel Grassroots Innovation Across India

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 25: M3M Foundation, the CSR arm of M3M Group, proudly announces the launch of its flagship Triveni Awards Program. This pioneering initiative aims to empower social entrepreneurs across all 28 states and 8 Union Territories of India by providing financial support ranging from. INR 5 Lakhs to 10 Lakhs The program seeks to catalyse transformative social change by equipping innovators with the necessary resources and platform to scale their impact. It aims to build a strong nationwide ecosystem for social entrepreneurship, empowering innovators from remote areas to drive meaningful change. The initiative will identify over 50 promising social ventures, providing mentorship and financial support to more than 10 entrepreneurs. The program will culminate in a final award ceremony in December 2024, where exceptional entrepreneurs will be honoured for their contributions and impact.

Commenting on the launch of the Triveni Awards, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, emphasized the program's significance in addressing critical gaps in grassroots innovation "The Triveni Awards are a testament to our belief that transformative change can be driven by the untapped potential of social entrepreneurs, especially in rural and semi-urban regions. By providing crucial financial and strategic support, we aim to empower these innovators to scale their impact and create lasting solutions to India's most pressing challenges."

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the United Nations' 2023 Sustainable Development Report, which ranks India 120th out of 193 countries in its progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite the dedication of grassroots innovators to solving social challenges, many face significant barriers in accessing financial support, market opportunities, and technical expertise to scale their solutions. The Triveni Awards Program seeks to address these barriers by offering much-needed funding to social entrepreneurs working in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, clean energy, and financial inclusion.

Recognizing that entrepreneurship is often concentrated in urban centers, leaving rural and semi-urban areas underserved, the Triveni Awards Program specifically targets these regions. According to the India Entrepreneurship Report 2023, over 70% of social entrepreneurs struggle to secure seed funding or grants, which hinders their growth and impact. The Triveni Awards aim to reverse this trend by identifying and supporting one promising social entrepreneur from each state, ensuring equitable access to financial resources and opportunities for innovators across India. The program will engage a diverse network of stakeholders to maximize its impact.

We are excited to announce the launch of the Triveni Awards applications across India! If you're passionate about driving change and creating a brighter future, we encourage you to apply. Don't miss this opportunity--register now to take your first step towards a transformative journey: https://bsmedia.business-standard.comsurl.li/qnpjki

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)