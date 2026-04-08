Caz Brain strengthens India-UK presence with AI, software engineering, and enterprise automation offerings

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8: CAZ BRAIN, also known as CAZ BRAIN GROUP, is strengthening its India-UK multinational footprint with an expanded portfolio spanning artificial intelligence (AI) development, software engineering, mobile app development, enterprise systems, and workflow automation solutions.

The company operates with a cross-border structure that combines India-led delivery capabilities with a United Kingdom-registered entity, CAZ BRAIN LIMITED, which is listed as an active company with its registered office in Aylesbury, England. The group also highlights its presence across India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Dubai as part of its multinational positioning.

According to its official platforms, CAZ BRAIN delivers a wide range of technology solutions, including AI agents, voice and calling automation systems, SaaS platforms, CRM, HRMS, enterprise applications, legal-tech workflows, and digital infrastructure. Its positioning aligns with high-growth categories such as AI development, enterprise AI solutions, software development, and workflow automation.

The company's expansion comes at a time when businesses are increasingly moving from AI experimentation to real-world implementation. CAZ BRAIN's portfolio includes executive AI avatars, CEO-style digital clones, live AI meeting assistants, legal AI platforms, and enterprise automation systems. Among its highlighted offerings is a CEO or executive digital clone system designed to replicate communication styles and enable 24/7 engagement across meetings, customer interactions, and content workflows. The company also promotes a Universal AI Live Assistant capable of joining meetings, understanding shared screens, and assisting with real-time tasks such as coding, debugging, and operational execution.

In the legal-tech segment, CAZ BRAIN is developing Lawyer Global AI, a platform focused on document analysis, legal drafting, PDF generation, and workflow-based legal intelligence, aimed at enabling practical legal operations rather than generic chatbot interactions.

Beyond AI products, CAZ BRAIN positions itself as a full-stack software and app development company offering custom web platforms, mobile applications, SaaS products, and enterprise systems. Its capabilities include e-commerce platforms, OTT-style applications, CRM, HRMS, ERP-oriented workflows, and institutional technology solutions. The company emphasizes integrated delivery by combining product design, engineering, automation, and AI implementation under a single operating model, reflecting growing market demand for end-to-end digital transformation partners.

CAZ BRAIN's India-UK model remains central to its identity. While its UK entity provides an international business presence and regulatory framework, its India-based operations support engineering execution and scalable delivery. This structure enables the company to offer a combination of offshore development efficiency and global-facing commercial positioning for international clients.

The company is led by founder and CEO Vishwanand Srivastava, who is positioned as the driving force behind its AI-led and multinational growth strategy. Public-facing information describes him as an entrepreneur focused on AI development, software delivery, and business transformation, with associations including CAZ WORLD PVT LTD, TS Bridge Edu, and MAPACRES TECHNOLOGY PVT LTD. The company's narrative also links its origins to startup ecosystems associated with IIT Patna and a broader mission of supporting startups, MSMEs, and enterprises through digital transformation.

CAZ BRAIN has also pursued brand visibility through business and creator recognition platforms such as the Creator & Business Excellence Awards. Company-linked references highlight events associated with public figures including Shiv Pratap Shukla and Madan Mitra, reflecting outreach across entrepreneurial and business communities.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI across customer engagement, legal workflows, and operational automation, demand is shifting toward implementation-focused solutions. CAZ BRAIN's combined portfolio, spanning AI avatars, legal-tech platforms, software engineering, mobile applications, and enterprise automation, positions it within the applied AI and digital transformation segment. With a UK-registered entity and India-led execution model, the company aims to strengthen its role as a cross-border technology partner catering to global markets.

Vishwanand Srivastava, Founder and CEO of CAZ BRAIN, said the company is focused on building practical AI and software systems that help startups, enterprises, and institutions accelerate digital execution. He added that the group's India-UK structure supports both engineering depth and international business positioning, while its product roadmap remains centered on AI development, software engineering, app development, enterprise automation, legal-tech, and intelligent workflow systems.

About CAZ BRAIN

CAZ BRAIN, also known as CAZ BRAIN GROUP, is an India-UK multinational technology company specializing in AI development, software engineering, app development, SaaS platforms, enterprise systems, and automation-led digital transformation. The company operates through CAZ BRAIN LIMITED in the United Kingdom and maintains delivery presence across India, serving startups, enterprises, multinational corporations, and institutional clients.

Media Contact

Corporate Communications

CAZ BRAIN / CAZ BRAIN GROUP

Email: support@cazbrain.com

Websites: cazbrain.co.uk | cazbraingroup.com | cazbrain.in | cazbrain.com

India Presence: Kolkata | Bangalore | Hyderabad

UK Office: 9 Gwendoline Buck Dr, Aylesbury HP21 9FN, United Kingdom

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