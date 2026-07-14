CBM India Champions the Dialogue on Disability-Inclusive Eye Health at VISION 2020: The Right to Sight - INDIA Conference

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: As India works towards Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that eye care services are accessible to persons with disabilities, marginalized groups, and an ageing population is becoming increasingly important. This was a key focus at the 20th VISION 2020: The Right to Sight - INDIA Annual Conference, where CBM India showcased research, implementation evidence, and eye health models while promoting more inclusive and equitable eye care systems.

Hosted by Sankara Eye Foundation in association with VISION 2020: The Right to Sight - INDIA, the conference was held in Bengaluru from July 10-12 under the theme "Innovation, Collaboration and Impact in Eye Care (Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047)". It brought together eye care organizations and professionals, policymakers, researchers, and development partners to discuss the future of eye care in India.

As one of the founding members of VISION 2020: The Right to Sight - INDIA, CBM India contributed through research presentations, technical sessions, and panel discussions focused on disability-inclusive eye health.

Sony Thomas, Executive Director, CBM India Trust, co-chaired a session on "Empowering Eye Health: Strategies for Disability Inclusion and Rehabilitation" and participated in a panel discussion on "From Gaps to Action: Priorities for Inclusive Eye Health in India". He spoke about the need to embed disability inclusion across the entire program cycle rather than treat it as a standalone activity, so that persons with disabilities do not encounter physical, communication, attitudinal, or financial barriers to eye care. He emphasized the importance of partnerships and called for eye health programs to be disability-inclusive by design. Ravi Ranganathan, Director - Programs at CBM India, delivered the concluding remarks for the session.

Vinoo Mathew, Chief - Development & Sustainability, spoke during a panel on Retinopathy of Prematurity, where he highlighted how sustained philanthropic and CSR investment in training, infrastructure, and public-private partnerships can close the gaps in ROP awareness, screening, and treatment across India. Sathish Nagappan, Project Manager, CBM India, presented research on the effectiveness and scalability of CBM India's Inclusive Vision Center model, drawing on evidence from 127 centers, including papers on financial sustainability and Social Return on Investment.

Commenting on the conference, Sony Thomas, Executive Director, CBM India, shared, "Inclusive eye health is about ensuring that every individual can access quality eye care with dignity and without barriers. As India progresses towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, building inclusive eye health systems is no longer optional. With India's ageing population growing rapidly and global estimates indicating that nearly 15% of people live with some form of disability, accessibility and inclusion must become integral to the country's eye health ecosystem. Through partnerships, research, and capacity building, we remain committed to ensuring that quality eye care reaches everyone, especially those who are most likely to be left behind."

In 2024-25, CBM India's inclusive eye health initiatives spanned 14 states. The organization facilitated eye screenings for more than 16.5 lakh people, supported over 3,200 cataract surgeries, trained healthcare providers and frontline workers, and strengthened access to disability-inclusive eye care. Working with governments, hospitals, and community partners, CBM India continues to integrate awareness, screenings, and accessible referral systems to ensure quality eye care reaches persons with disabilities, elderly people, and other marginalized communities.

During the conference, CBM India reiterated that achieving inclusive eye health calls for embedding eye care within primary health networks, expanding community-based services, and making accessibility and inclusion integral to how eye health systems are designed and delivered. Through its inclusive vision care models and long-standing partnerships, the organization continues to generate evidence, strengthen institutional capacities, and promote inclusive practices that ensure no one is left behind.

About CBM India -

CBM India Trust is a leading not-for-profit development organization committed to improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities and other marginalized communities. They work alongside persons with disabilities, their representative organizations, community-based organizations, institutions, and the government to remove cultural and environmental barriers to people with disabilities' full participation in health, education, and livelihood opportunities. CBM India aspires to create an inclusive society in which persons with disabilities achieve their full potential. In 2024-25, they reached over 20.6 lakh people in 17 states and union territories across India.

To know more about CBM India, visit www.cbmindia.org

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