Celebrate Graduation in Style with Mia by Tanishq's Exciting Offers

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Mia by Tanishq, one of India's leading fine jewellery brands, announces the 'Joy of Gifting Festival'-just in time for the convocation season. The brand is offering customers a Flat 20% off* on making charges of diamond jewellery, making it the perfect opportunity to gift a lasting token of pride and promise.

Graduation is more than just a ceremony, it's a moment that symbolises growth, hard work, and the beginning of a bold new chapter. Whether you're gifting a loved one or treating yourself for your achievement, Mia's elegant and contemporary collections make for the perfect graduation gift-something timeless to carry forward into life's next adventure. Mia's lightweight, chic designs cater to every kind of celebration, ensuring that your gift is as memorable as the moment itself.

Mia by Tanishq offers an array of collections, made in 14kt and 18kt gold, adorned with certified natural diamonds. Available at sweet selling price points, the brand offers versatile pieces that can be worn everyday or thoughtfully gifted to loved ones. Innovative designs, including elaborate earcuffs, brooches that double as pendants, lightweight earrings, stackable bracelets, trendy sui-dhagas and intricate ring. The brand's latest collection - The 'Mia Fiora' Collection brings delicate floral motifs to life, featuring intricate designs that reflect the freshness of spring and the essence of personal growth. Gold filigree petals, dainty layered patterns, and hand-carved stones come together to create pieces that celebrate sophistication and individuality.

The Joy of Gifting Festival is available from 23rd May to 8th June 2025 at all Mia by Tanishq stores and online at www.miabytanishq.com. It's a golden opportunity to celebrate graduates with a gift that mirrors their achievement. A deal this special doesn't come often-so mark graduation day with a sparkle that celebrates their journey and the endless possibilities that lie ahead!

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern, and chic jewellery. For the young, the young at heart and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed to style one for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Crafted in 18kt & 14kt gold the Mia has over 2500 designs of stunning natural diamond jewellery starting at Rs.4999/-*. Mia is a network of 230+ exclusive stores and present in leading Tanishq stores across 75 cities within India. Their store at the Burj Uman Centre in Dubai marks the launch of Mia's international presence with three stores in UAE.

Delightful designs from Mia are also available through their home page www.miabytanishq.com and across other online platforms Amazon, Tata CliQ, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion.

