Celebrate Kerala's much loved harvest festival Onam with Onasadhya By Kappa Chakka Kandhari on august 25-26, 2026, in Chennai & Bengaluru

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 20: Celebrate the homecoming of Kerala's legendary mythical King Mahabali with fervour and feasting this year. No Onam festivity is complete without the traditional Onasadhya and this harvest season, award-winning Kerala speciality restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari (Chennai & Bengaluru), brings you a sumptuous traditional Onasadhya. The specially curated Onasadhya for dine-in comprises twenty-five traditional vegetarian dishes prepared by cooks from Kerala, is on offer by Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Chennai and Bengaluru, on August 25 and 26, 2026, for lunch only. In addition, there is the Onasadhya Box comprising the complete meal for 5-6 persons and a selection of traditional Onam Special Payasams for take-away on August 25 and August 26, 2026, to enjoy the much-loved festival with friends and family at home. Make your reservations for Onasadhya in advance or book our special take-away offerings, exclusively through our website www.kappachakkakandhari.com

- Onasadhya For Dine-In at Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai & Bengaluru

- Onasadhya Box for Take-Away in Chennai & Bengaluru

- Onam Special Payasams For Take-Away in Chennai & Bengaluru

Onasadhya - a grand multi-course vegetarian banquet known to use ingredients from the harvest, is truly the pride of every Malayali. Speciality cooks from Kerala prepare a feast that is truly befitting a King. This year the Onasadhya will be served as a thali meal comprising a selection of 25 traditional delicacies. Start with Cheru Pazham, Nendrakai Nuruku, Sarkara Varattiyathu, Pavakka Kondattam and Payaru Kondattam. Our pickles include Manga Achar, Naranga Achar, Nellika Achar and the much-loved Inji Puli along with Beetroot Kichadi and Pineapple Pachadi. An elaborate selection of vegetables in your feast includes Olan, Cabbage Thoran, Avial and Koottu Kari. Enjoy Nei-Parippu with Matta Red Rrice accompanied with delicious Sambar, Kalan, Pappadam and Rasam. The elaborate Onasadhya feast is incomplete without the delicious Palada Payasam, Ada Pradhaman, Payaru Payasam & Chakka Pradhaman. Priced at Rs 1980 (Incl. taxes) per head for adults and Rs 1180 (Incl. taxes) for children, Onasadhya is available for dine-in only on August 25-26, 2026 for lunch at different time slots at: Chennai: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, No.10, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam. Chennai- 600006. Ph: +91 98585 91010 and Bengaluru: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore- 560095. Ph. No: +91 63646 71010

If you prefer to dine at home, our Onasadhya Box priced at Rs 8000/-(Incl. taxes), is available pre-booked for take- away only on August 25-26, 2026, for lunch only. Each Onasadhya Box serves 5-6 persons and comes perfect packed to keep your festive meal fresh and delicious. Bringing you the best of the nostalgic taste of Kerala, the sumptuous traditional time-honoured feast is an elaborate vegetarian meal of twenty-five traditional delicacies.

If you just want to enjoy the classic Kerala Payasams, you have the option of ordering one (or more) of our Onam Specials Payasams to sweeten your festivities. Rich, delicious Payasams from across Kerala, to relish over the week or gift to your loved ones, available for take-away only. Bring home the sweet taste of harvest with the most loved Ada Pradhaman, a sweet treat of rice bits (ada) simmered with jaggery and coconut milk; Also available is the decadent specialty from Thrissur Palada Payasam, made with rice flakes or ada, simmered in milk and sugar, generously garnished with cashew. Payasams make for a truly fitting finale to your festive meal at home and our special payasams are available in convenient take-away bottles of 1 litre (Rs. 980 Incl. taxes) and 1/2 litre (Rs. 490 Incl. taxes) on August 25-26, 2026, through advance booking only.

Log on to www.kappachakkakandhari.com to book a table for the dine-in Onasadhya or order our special Onasadhya Boxes or selection of Onam Payasam. Limited seating for Onasadhya for dine-in and limited Onasadhya Box for take-away , so book your order in advance to enjoy a true taste of Kerala. Onashamsakal from the team at Kappa Chakka Kandhari.

About Onam

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, commemorates the annual visit of the much-loved mythical ruler of ancient Kerala, King Mahabali. According to folklore, after his defeat, the Gods granted King Mahabali his only wish- to visit his kingdom every year for 10 days. These 10 days are celebrated with great feasting and fervour. Also considered the harvest festival, this is the time of year when special dishes are prepared using the season's bounty. Onam is a universal festival in Kerala and is not associated with any one religion. The special meal prepared during the festival is called the Sadhya, a 25-course feast. The Onasadhya, a grand multi-course vegetarian banquet that celebrates the harvest through its seasonal ingredients- is truly the pride of every Malayali. Speciality cooks from Kerala prepare a feast that is truly befitting a King. Pookkalam - creating intricate floral arrangements in different designs on the floor is one of the most iconic traditions associated with Onam.

AT A GLANCE :

Visit www.kappachakkakandhari.com to make your bookings for Onam

Onasadhya Dine-In a twenty-five-dishes menu for a sit-down lunch in:

Chennai: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, No.10, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam. Chennai- 600006. Phone: +91 98585 91010

Bengaluru: Kappa Chakka Kandhari, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore- 560095. Phone: +91 63646 71010

Date: August 25-26, 2026 *available only with advance booking via the website www.kappachakkakandhari.com *

Time: Multiple time-slots available for lunch only

Price: Rs: 1980/- per head for adults and Rs 1180/- for children Incl taxes

Onasadhya Box for Take- Away comprising a twenty-five-dishes menu, only for lunch available for pickup from Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Date: August 25-26, 2026* available only with advance booking via the website www.kappachakkakandhari.com*

Pick-Up Time: Lunch: 10:30am to 12 noon

Price: Rs: 8000/- Incl taxes and serves 4-5 persons

Onam Payasams for Take- Away - two varieties of payasams available in 1/2 litre and 1 litre packs at the restaurant.

Date: August 25-26, 2026* available only with advance booking via the website www.kappachakkakandhari.com *

Pick-Up Time: 10:30 am to 12 noon

Price: 1 litre Rs: 980/- Incl taxes, 1/2 litre Rs 490/- Incl. taxes

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)