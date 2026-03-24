Celebrating a Legacy of Trust: Chettinad Cement Honors Valued Dealer on His Birthday

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24: Chettinad Cement proudly extends its warmest birthday wishes to one of its esteemed dealer partners, Mr. Anand Subhashchara Lonawat, proprietor of Jainam Associates (9101202), on the occasion of his special day.

With a remarkable journey in the cement business that began in 1968, Mr. Anand Subhashchara Lonawat has built a legacy rooted in trust, quality service, and long-standing customer relationships. His association with Chettinad Cement since 2015, spanning over 11 successful years, stands as a testament to his commitment to excellence and partnership.

Over the years, Jainam Associates has played a significant role in strengthening Chettinad Cement's market presence in the region. Known for his deep industry knowledge, reliability, and dedication to customer satisfaction, Mr. Lonawat has earned immense respect among builders, contractors, and the construction community.

"Our dealers are the backbone of our success, and Mr. Anand Subhashchara Lonawat exemplifies the values we stand for. His unwavering dedication and long-standing contribution make him an integral part of the Chettinad Cement family."

As Chettinad Cement celebrates this special occasion, the company expresses its heartfelt gratitude and wishes Mr. Lonawat continued success, good health, and many more milestones in the years ahead.

About Chettinad Cement

Chettinad Cement is one of India's leading cement manufacturers, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and reliability. With decades of excellence in the construction industry, the brand continues to be a trusted choice for builders and infrastructure projects across the country.

For more information visit: https://www.chettinadcement.com

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