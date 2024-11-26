Cellecor Gadgets Limited set to elevate sound experiences with upcoming Audio Collection in January 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a leading name in consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated sound systems series this January. Designed to cater to diverse audio preferences, this collection combines state-of-the-art technology, exceptional sound quality, and premium designs to redefine every audio experience.

Building on the overwhelming success of its Bluetooth speakers, Cellecor expands its lineup with five versatile wireless speakers--Party Box, Beat Box, Storm, Boom, and Thunder--and two premium soundbars--Ultra Bar and Tune Bar. Each product in the series is thoughtfully crafted to elevate celebrations, enhance daily listening, and deliver the perfect sound solution for every occasion.

The Party Box and Beat Box, large-format speakers, are perfect for gatherings and karaoke nights, featuring multi-mode LED lighting, eco adjusters for customizable sound, and professional karaoke modes. The compact yet powerful Storm, Boom, and Thunder speakers bring versatility to everyday use. Storm and Boom deliver ultra-bass sound, extended battery life, and up to 10 LED light modes, while Thunder offers a portable form factor with thunderous sound quality.

For home audio enthusiasts, the Ultra Bar and Tune Bar are designed to transform entertainment experiences. These soundbars feature deep, rich bass, LED displays, and remote-control functionality, seamlessly integrating with smart TVs for an enhanced cinematic experience.

The estimated total market size for speakers in India in 2024 stands at an impressive $700 million in value and 6 million units in volume. This segment is poised for further growth in 2025, driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality audio solutions. Cellecor Gadgets aims to capture a significant share of this market, targeting Rs. 750-800 million in revenue from its speaker category in 2025.

Ravi Agarwal, MD and Founder, Cellecor Gadgets Limited said "This new lineup solidifies Cellecor's position as a trusted brand in the audio market by delivering products that resonate with consumer needs. From professional karaoke enthusiasts to home theatre aficionados, these innovative sound systems provide unparalleled performance, functionality, and style. By blending advanced features with the needs of Indian households, Cellecor continues its journey to becoming a household name across the country".

Cellecor's new sound systems will be available starting January 2025, promising to transform how you experience sound--whether at a lively celebration, during casual listening, or while enhancing your home entertainment setup. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting launch. Your next favourite sound system is just around the corner!

About Cellecor Gadgets Limited

Cellecor Gadgets Limited's journey in the electronics device business, and selling products in its own brand, including Smart TVs, Smart Gadgets, Wearables, Mobile Phones, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and more outsourced from various electronic assemblers and manufacturers, started in 2012 as M/s Unity Communications-its founder Mr. Ravi Agarwal's proprietorship firm. The company is promoted and managed with an enduring sustainable business strategy, wherein the company aims to synergetic amalgamate business potential embedded in the ever-growing demand for electronic products with a modern business approach of sourcing, producing, and marketing with an objective to provide quality products at affordable prices. Today, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The securities of the Company are listed on the NSE EMERGE (SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited) with Scrip Code: CELLECOR

For further information, you may please visit https://cellecor.com/

