Central Park Launches Bignonia Towers at Central Park Flower Valley, Records 500 Crore in Bookings

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 17: Central Park launches Bignonia Towers, the first-ever ultra-luxury high-rise residential project in Sohna, Gurugram. This iconic project is strategically located in the heart of Central Park Flower Valley, on Gurugram's Sohna Road. Exemplified in Bignonia Towers is Central Park's unwavering commitment to elevating lifestyle standards to an unparalleled realm of luxury. The project features an extensive array of state-of-the-art amenities, from cutting-edge fitness centres and serene swimming pools to elegantly designed communal spaces and lush landscaped gardens. With its stunning architecture and meticulous attention to detail, Bignonia Towers offers a refined living experience that sets a new benchmark for opulence in residential living.

Highlights:

- Project Name: Bignonia Towers

- Location: Central Park Flower Valley, Sohna, Gurugram

- Project Type: Ultra-luxury high-rise residential

- Total Bookings: 500 Crore at launch

Apartments:

- Units: 193 exclusive units

- Configurations: 3 and 4 bedroom apartments

- Area: Minimum 3805 sq. ft., Maximum 5581 sq. ft.

- Starting Price: 5 Crores

- Interiors: Modular kitchens, luxurious interiors, private balconies with views of Flower Valley and Aravalli Hills

Amenities:

- Clubhouses: 2 exclusive clubhouses

- Swimming Pools: 2 swimming pools

- Gardens: Herb and spice garden, bamboo garden, fragrance garden, sensory gardens

- Sports Facilities: Mini golf putting green, sports courts, cricket stadium, football ground, tennis courts, golf chipping and putting areas, badminton courts

- Leisure Facilities: Luxurious spa and salon

- Community Amenities: Restaurants, kids' play areas, salon, concierge services, spiritual spaces, artisan and vintage markets

- Educational and Medical Facilities: Internationally acclaimed The Vedanya School, highly regarded Medanta Clinic, prestigious upcoming hospital

Location and Connectivity:

- Adjacent Roads: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Corridor

- Proximity to Key Routes: NH-48, SPR, Golf Course Extension Road

- Nearby Developments: Upcoming IMT Sohna, Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC)

- Towers Height: 183 meters and 145.5 meters

Additional Features:

- Security: Central Park Flower Valley is renowned across Delhi NCR for its exemplary security standards, which instil a sense of pride among residents. The robust security system ensures peace of mind, making it one of the most secure residential complexes in the region.

- Community Engagement: Residents enjoy continuous community engagement activities such as flower shows, artisan and vintage markets, senior citizen gatherings, and more.

- Natural Surroundings: The project boasts magnificent horticulture with an ample number of trees and flowers planted throughout Central Park 3, creating a pedestrian-friendly environment.

Statements:

"Central Park has always been at the forefront of redefining luxury living. Our commitment to providing an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and unparalleled hospitality services is constant. We go beyond mere housing to providing our clients with exceptional infrastructure, contemporary amenities that fit their expectations, and a safe and secure living environment. Now, with the introduction of Bignonia Towers, we are taking our commitment to excellence to new heights."

- Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Central Park.

"Bignonia Towers represents a new chapter in luxury living, marking a pivotal moment for Central Park. We are thrilled to announce that the launch of Bignonia Towers has been a grand success. It has already recorded an overwhelming booking value of 500 Crores within the first few days of the launch. This is a testament to the trust and confidence customers have in Central Park's commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and lifestyle."

- Vikram Singh, President, Central Park.

Central Park:

Central Park is a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer, part of the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, a legacy name across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and automotive industries. The Bakshi Group of Enterprises owns several hotels, ensuring their expertise in hospitality is unmatched. Known for offering a luxurious lifestyle, Central Park provides an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and 5-star hospitality services. Key projects include Central Park on Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts on Sohna Road (including Bellavista), Central Park The Room, and the most recent Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna. Central Park Flower Valley includes Bignonia Towers, The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots.

