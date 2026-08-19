CFO StraTech Bengaluru 2026 set to bring together 150+ CFOs and finance leaders to explore India's next growth wave

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: India's finance leadership community will converge in Bengaluru on August 20 for CFO StraTech Bengaluru 2026, the 26th edition of the global CFO StraTech series, organized by NetNex Global. Bringing together 150+ CFOs and senior finance leaders, the summit will examine how finance leaders are redefining their role as strategic partners in India's next phase of enterprise growth. Beyond Numbers: Unlocking Value in India's Next Growth Wave.

Under the theme "Beyond Numbers: Unlocking Value in India's Next Growth Wave," the summit will explore the forces reshaping the CFO agenda - from AI and intelligent automation to decision intelligence, strategic capital allocation and enterprise resilience. The conversations will look beyond financial performance alone to examine how finance can help organizations identify new sources of value, navigate complexity and translate growth ambitions into sustainable business outcomes.

Designed as a peer-led forum rather than a conventional conference, CFO StraTech Bengaluru will bring together finance leaders actively navigating these priorities within their organizations. The agenda will combine executive keynotes, leadership panels and curated peer discussions focused on the decisions, opportunities and challenges shaping the future of finance.

Featured Finance Leaders The 2026 edition features a strong lineup of senior finance leaders, including:

* Srinivas Mattapalli, Group Chief Financial Officer | Sagility

* Vivek Mehrotra, CFO Americas and Wipro Ventures | Wipro

* Aditya Hegde, Co-founder & Chief Financial Officer | A-THON Allterrain

* Prasad Dhongadi, Director and International Finance Controller | Barracuda

* Venkatraman G S, Chief Financial Officer | MathCo

* Keshava Kr Sinha, Head - Finance & Accounts, L & T CMB & IMB | Larsen & Toubro

* Uppili Sarangarajan, Chief Financial Officer | Shahi Exports

* Pavan Rangachar, Director - Finance | Philips

* Charu Garg, Director of Finance | SanDisk

Explore the complete speaker line-up: https://www.cfostratech.com/bengaluru/

Strong Finance and Technology Partner Ecosystem

CFO StraTech Bengaluru 2026 is supported by leading finance and technology organizations aligned with the evolving priorities of finance leadership. Ripple Treasury, think-cell and Thomson Reuters join as Gold Partners, while QuadLabs participates as the Silver Partner. Prosperr.io joins as the Networking Partner, and Sheshi.ai as the Exhibiting Partner.

Together, these organizations bring expertise across finance technology, treasury, compliance, analytics, automation, and enterprise transformation, contributing to the summit ecosystem and its focus on the future of finance.

Attendance and Participation

CFO StraTech Bengaluru is designed as a high-level, closed-door forum for India's senior finance and business leadership community, bringing together decision-makers with direct influence over financial strategy, transformation and enterprise growth.

The room will comprise CFOs, Group CFOs, Finance Directors and senior finance, FP & A, strategy and transformation leaders representing a cross-section of India's leading enterprises. With participation spanning technology, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer businesses, infrastructure, logistics and other major sectors, the summit is intended to foster perspectives that extend beyond individual industries and reflect the broader evolution of the finance function.

With attendance curated and limited, the focus remains on senior-level peer exchange, substantive dialogue and conversations that can translate into meaningful business outcomes.

CFO StraTech Bengaluru 2026 August 20, 2026 | Bengaluru, India Theme: Beyond Numbers: Unlocking Value in India's Next Growth Wave

Explore the summit: https://www.cfostratech.com/bengaluru/

Enquire Now: https://zfrmz.in/P1CANXQHpHFzXPiWGXwF

Media Contact: NetNex Global Private Limited enquiries@netnexglobal.com +91 9964 074 500

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