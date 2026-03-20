Chaar Diwaari & Arpit Bala Set to Headline College Rivals S3 Grand Finale, Powering India's Biggest Collegiate Esports Stage

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Known for dominating college fests and streaming charts alike, Chaar Diwaari, Arpit Bala, Soham (SOM) and Outstation will take center stage at the Ampverse DMI-owned College Rivals Season 3 Grand Finale powered by Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Nesco Hall 5 on March 22.

With Chaar Diwaari's boundary-pushing sonic identity, Arpit Bala's internet-driven cultural influence, Soham (SOM)'s genre-fluid sound and Outstation's indie-pop resonance, the finale transcends traditional esports to become a youth culture spectacle. Their presence amplifies College Rivals' cultural capital, connecting competitive gaming with Gen Z India's mainstream pulse.

"For today's youth, music and esports aren't separate worlds anymore, they are part of a pop culture that youngsters truly connect with. College Rivals captures this energy perfectly, giving young gamers, creators & artists a stage to shine and taking campus culture to the next level. I'm really looking forward to performing alongside some amazing bands at the grand finale, the energy is going to be incredible, and I encourage all my fans to come through, be part of this celebration and experience the vibe of College Rivals firsthand," said Chaar Diwaari as the finale countdown has begun.

This premier esports event seamlessly blends elite collegiate action across BGMI Solo & Squads with EAFC and Valorant with high-energy live performances. The finale is powered by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy processor that delivers a 40% NPU, 37% CPU, and 30% GPU performance boost over the previous generation, culminating in the crowning of India's top campus gaming squads and standout individual players.

Sumedha Mahajan, Business Head, Ampverse DMI, said: "College Rivals Season 3 proves collegiate esports belongs everywhere in India. With 65% non-metro winners across 39 cities that had participated in the third edition and artists like Chaar Diwaari,,Soham, Arpit Bala, Outstation, and, we're building youth culture's biggest stage where entertainment, community, and competition coexist."

2BGMI Solo + Squads lead the growth, spanning 28 unique cities demonstrating genuine pan-India penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

The format also showcased evolution across 4 competitive titles as well. The winners' median age of 20 (with a strong 18-22 skew) confirms the platform's laser focus on authentic college talent.

Tickets for the College Rivals Season 3 Grand Finale are now live on BookMyShow.

Since its debut in 2023, College Rivals has evolved into one of India's most inclusive collegiate esports ecosystems, with presence across 70+ colleges nationwide and over 180K+ student registrations competing across leading game titles. The platform empowers young gamers through structured competitive pathways while embedding entertainment and cultural relevance at its core.

About Ampverse DMI, India

Ampverse, Asia's largest ecosystem of gaming and entertainment communities and IPs, has partnered with DMI Finance to form a strategic joint venture dedicated to bolstering India's esports and gaming ecosystem. College Rivals, launched in August 2023, is India's largest esports and gaming IP, penetrating 70+ colleges across 20+ cities in Season 3.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)