Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter Rajesh Rathi Raises Stake in Sudarshan Chemical Through Warrant Conversion

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (Sudarshan), confirmed that Mr. Rajesh Rathi, Global Chairman and Managing Director and Promoter, has exercised the 9,80,000 convertible warrants allotted to him in December 2024 and converted them into equity shares of the company. The allotment of shares was completed on June 10, 2026.

Mr. Rathi converted the warrants into equity shares at an issue price of INR 1,019.75 each, a premium of about 16 percent to the market price on June 10, 2026.

The conversion raises the promoter group holding to 9.32 percent, from 8.19 percent.

"I have helped shape Sudarshan over more than three decades, and I am backing it with my own capital because I am confident in its future. We have a strong global platform, and I intend to stay invested as the company grows," said Mr. Rathi.

By converting the warrants at a premium, Mr. Rathi has signaled a clear long-term commitment to Sudarshan and reinforced the promoters' belief in the business and its prospects.

Sudarshan has 19 production sites and more than 4,000 customers in over 120 countries. The company recently opened its second global head office in Frankfurt following its acquisition of the Heubach Group in March 2025, anchoring its expanded international footprint.

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