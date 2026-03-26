Chandigarh University Breaks into World's Top 300 Universities in Computer Science, Electrical-Electronics Engg. & Mechanical-Aeronautical Engg.

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], March 25: Chandigarh University has improved its performance in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026 by securing top ranking in as many as 11 subjects, including six new disciplines as compared to 2025, reaffirming its ever-growing global reputation for academic excellence. QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026: Chandigarh University Ranked Among World's Best in 11 Subjects, Up from 5 in 2025 Rankings. India Rises in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, Number of Indian Institutions Ranked Goes Up from 79 in 2025 to 99 in 2026 Rankings.

Expressing happiness over the university's outstanding performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "It's truly gratifying to see that Chandigarh University secured top rankings in 11 Subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026, which is more than double the number of Subjects ranked as compared to five in QS' subject-wise rankings in 2025."

"The 11 Subjects for which Chandigarh University secured top ranks in the latest QS By Subject Rankings include Computer Science and Information System, Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Business and Management Studies and Economics. Of these Subjects, Chandigarh University made a stellar debut in 6 Subjects including Chemical Engineering, Biological Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Physics and Economics, solidifying CU's standing as the Number 1 Private University in India. Chandigarh University has always been committed to nurturing young talent by delivering excellence in education, maintaining high academic standards, providing quality placements, conducting industry-centric research, and fostering a flexible learning environment for students," he added.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "It's a matter of pride for us that within just 14 years of its inception, Chandigarh University is maintaining its upward march in global rankings by making a stellar debut in six subjects and improving rankings in QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026 in five subjects including Business and Management Studies, Computer Science and Information Systems, Electronics and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering and Chemistry. This achievement marks a significant progression and underscores Chandigarh University's academic prowess and commitment to excellence in higher education. Chandigarh University will remain committed to carry forward this tradition and perform even better in the years to come."

India's higher education institutions have achieved their best-ever performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 with the number of Indian universities featuring among the top-ranked global universities in these subject-wise rankings going up from 79 in 2025 to 99 universities in 2026. With this, India has also become the 4th most represented nation in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Chandigarh University Ranks Among Top 300 Global Universities in 3 Subjects, Top 400 in 6 Subjects

With this achievement, Chandigarh University is now ranked among the world's top 300 universities in three subjects including Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering.

Additionally, Chandigarh University is now ranked among world's top 400 universities in 6 subjects in 2026, which is up from 2 subjects in 2025 rankings. These six subjects include Business & Management Studies, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems, Electronics and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering.

Chandigarh University Improves World Rankings in Five Subjects

In Computer Science and Information Systems, Chandigarh University jumped from 301-350 rank bracket in 2025 to 250-300 rank bracket in 2026, a jump of 50 ranks with a score of 58.5.

In Business Management, Chandigarh University climbed over 100 ranks to secure rank in 301-350 bracket, compared to 401-450 ranked bracket in 2025, with a score of 60.0.

In Electric and Electronics Engineering, Chandigarh University secured rank in the 251-300 bracket in 2026 as compared to 401-450 rank bracket in 2025, a massive jump of 150 rank with a score of 61.8.

In Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering, Chandigarh University was placed among 251-300 rank bracket in 2026 as compared to 301-350 rank bracket in 2025, a jump of 50 ranks with a score of 61.0

In Chemistry, Chandigarh University's rank jumped from 551-600 in 2025 to 351-400 rank bracket in 2026, a massive 200 rank jump with a score of 59.3.

Chandigarh University Makes Stellar Debut in 6 New Subjects

Making a stellar debut, Chandigarh University has entered the league of world's top universities in the six new subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026.

In Chemical Engineering, Chandigarh university secured 351-400 rank bracket with score of 55.8. In Biological Sciences, Chandigarh University has ranked 551-600 rank bracket in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026 with a score of 51.5.

Chandigarh University has been ranked in 451-500 rank bracket in Environmental Sciences subject with a rank of 63.1 in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026. Chandigarh University has ranked 551-600 rank bracket in Mathematics subject with a score of 52.9.

In Physics and Astronomy subject, Chandigarh University has been ranked 601-675 rank bracket in the QS World University Rankings by Subjects-2026 with a score of 51.0. In Economics and Econometrics, Chandigarh university ranked 551-700 rank bracket in the world with a score of 55.0.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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