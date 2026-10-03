Chandigarh University Research Scientists gets 17 lakh grant from Punjab State Council for Science & Technology; to build skilled manpower for nature conservation and Ecotourism

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], October 3: The Department of Biosciences at Chandigarh University has secured a grant of over Rs 17 lakhs from Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Government of India for conducting a three-month specialized training programme on 'Nature Conservator-cum-Ecotourism Guide' aimed at building a skilled workforce in nature conservation, sustainable and responsible tourism and green entrepreneurship.

Notably, the GSDP initiative was developed with an aim to create skilled workforce for environment and forest-related sectors with training designed to support gainful employment and self-employment.

Sanctioned by the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) through its Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Hub, the programme will train 20 participants through a combination of classroom learning, practical training, field exposure and entrepreneurship-oriented skill development.

Prof (Dr) LK Attri, Head of the Department of Biosciences Chandigarh University and Principal Investigator of the programme, along with experts including (Prof) Dr. Sandeep Guleria from the Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management Chandigarh University and Dr. Sangeeta from the Department of Biosciences from CU will contribute to the academic and practical delivery of the programme.

Sharing the details about the programme, Dr LK Attri, Head of the Department of Biosciences said, "The three-month programme will provide participants with extensive practical exposure, with the proposed training structure comprising approximately 35-40 per cent theory and 60-65 per cent practical and skill-based learning. Participants will be trained in areas including biodiversity assessment, identification of flora and fauna, wildlife and bird observation, nature interpretation, ecosystem understanding, sustainable tourism planning, ecotourism operations, hospitality, environmental monitoring, digital marketing, business planning and entrepreneurship."

Prof (Dr) Attri added, "A significant component of the programme will be field-based learning. Participants are expected to visit ecologically and tourism-relevant locations including the Siswan Ecotourism Project, Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandigarh Biodiversity Park, Chhatbir Zoological Park, Ropar Wetland, Morni Hills, Pinjore Heritage Gardens, Timber Trail, organic farms, village homestays in the Shivalik region, Hoshiarpur Eco Resort, Kalesar National Park and Harike Wetland. Such exposure will enable trainees to understand how conservation, visitor management, interpretation and local livelihood opportunities can be integrated at actual destinations."

Prof (Dr) Sandeep Guleria from the Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management Chandigarh University said, "The programme carries a defined employment outcome with the sanction requiring 50 per cent gainful placement of trained candidates in relevant sectors. This places employability and livelihood generation at the centre of the training rather than limiting the programme to academic certification. The potential career opportunities emerging from the training span nature guiding, ecotourism operations, wildlife and birding activities, rural tourism, homestay management, hospitality, destination interpretation, conservation-related work and nature-based entrepreneurship. These skills can contribute to the growing demand for trained professionals in Punjab's nature conservation, ecotourism and sustainable tourism sectors. The sanctioned amount will cover course materials and training kits, boarding and lodging, transportation and field visits, honorarium, and other expenses for the three-month residential training programme for 20 trainees and resource persons."

Dr Sangeeta, Department of Biosciences, Chandigarh University, shared that initiative is also expected to strengthen collaboration between academia, government agencies, conservation organisations, tourism stakeholders and local communities. Its field-oriented design can provide participants with direct understanding of protected areas, wetlands, biodiversity parks, rural tourism sites and community-based tourism models while also introducing them to the operational and entrepreneurial dimensions of the sector. For Chandigarh University, the grant adds another dimension to its engagement with green skills by connecting scientific training, tourism education and livelihood development. With nature-based tourism increasingly requiring trained personnel who understand both ecological systems and visitor needs, the programme is positioned to develop professionals capable of contributing to conservation as well as responsible tourism.

The programme comes at a time when ecotourism and nature-based tourism are increasingly recognised for combining responsible travel with biodiversity conservation, ecosystem protection, environmental awareness and sustainable livelihood generation. Unlike conventional tourism, ecotourism places greater emphasis on environmental protection, community participation, cultural preservation and nature-based enterprises. Punjab's diverse natural assets, including the Shivalik foothills, wetlands, riverine habitats, forests, biodiversity parks and wildlife sanctuaries, offer significant scope for developing such responsible tourism models and generating conservation-linked livelihood opportunities.

With expertise coming together from Chandigarh University's Departments of Biosciences and Tourism & Hospitality Management, the interdisciplinary training will combine ecological knowledge with nature interpretation, biodiversity documentation, sustainable tourism practices, hospitality, destination management and enterprise development, preparing participants for responsible tourism and conservation-related livelihoods. The initiative aligns with the broader objectives of GSDP to develop green-skilled human resources equipped for sustainable development, with programmes across the country covering nature conservation, ecotourism and livelihood-oriented training. Through the sanctioned programme, Chandigarh University will train 20 participants in a specialized green skill, combining field-based learning, practical training and employability-focused outcomes to support the development of skilled manpower for Punjab's nature conservation, ecotourism and sustainable tourism sectors.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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