Chandigarh University's 102 B.Ed. Graduates Secure Teaching Positions at Prestigious Schools Across 12 States

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 24: Chandigarh University's experiential teacher education model is preparing future-ready educators for teaching careers in India and across the world with as many as 102 B.Ed. graduates securing positions in prestigious schools and academic institutions and leading EdTech companies across 12 states in India and overseas in countries including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and France among others.

Out of these, 62 graduates from the B.A. B.Ed. programme (Humanities) and 40 graduates from the B.Sc. B.Ed. programme (Science) have secured positions in government schools, reputed private institutions, EdTech organisations and reputed international educational institutions in the last four years.

The growing professional footprint of these graduates reflects the rising demand for professionally trained educators equipped with both subject expertise and practical classroom experience. Chandigarh University graduates have secured teaching positions at prestigious academic institutions in Punjab Government Schools, through the Bihar Public Service Commission, at Army Public School, Allahabad, Pinegrove School, Himachal Pradesh, Good Shepherd School, Bengaluru, Anand Niketan School, Ahmedabad and leading EdTech organisations such as Physics Wallah, besides several other reputed educational institutions across the country.

Chandigarh University's teacher education programmes have also enabled graduates to build successful careers in international classrooms. Aanchal Sandhu, a B.Sc.-B.Ed. graduate has been appointed as an Ontario Certified Teacher at Tender Treasures Montessori School, North York, Ontario, Canada, with an annual salary of CAD 45,000 (approximately ₹42 lakh). Another graduate, Sameeksha, has secured a government teaching position in New South Wales, Australia, earning an annual salary of AUD 80,000 (over ₹52 lakh).

Chandigarh University's international success extends beyond school teaching. Naira Nazir, an alumnus of Chandigarh University who pursued an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management at Queen's University Belfast, a Russell Group university, is currently employed as an HR Professional with Healthcare Ireland Group in the United Kingdom, getting an annual salary of £30,000. Similarly, Abhilasha Tamang, another B.Ed. graduate from Chandigarh University, has established herself professionally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where she works as a Manager at Jericho Tennis Club and also serving as a School Assistant at an Early Learning Childcare Centre with an annual salary package of approximately CAD 90,000.

The success of Chandigarh University graduates is also reflected in government teaching appointments across 12 states and UTs in India. A B.Ed. graduate, Balwant Kumar has been appointed as an English teacher in a government school in Mohali with an annual salary package of ₹12 lakh. Nilesh Pandey, another B.Ed. graduate, secured a Social Science teaching position through the Bihar Public Service Commission with an annual package of ₹12 lakh and Muskan secured a government teaching position as an English teacher with an annual salary package of ₹12 lakh.

These placement records are the outcome of Chandigarh University's extensive practice-based teacher education model that places hands-on school experience at the centre of professional preparation. Over the past six academic years, 425 B.Ed. students from the University Institute of Teachers Training and Research (UITTR) have completed or are currently undergoing extensive classroom internships at leading schools across the country.

The six-month internship programme, conducted during the final year of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme, provides students with first-hand experience in classroom teaching, lesson planning, student assessment, school administration, examination management and academic record keeping. Many students also receive employment offers even before completing their degree programme.

The scale of this experiential learning has steadily expanded, with 85 students completing internships during 2021-22, 80 during 2022-23, another 80 in 2023-24, 71 in 2024-25, 63 in 2025-26 and 46 students currently undergoing internships during the ongoing 2026-27 academic session, taking the total internship count to 425.

Chandigarh University has established academic collaborations with more than 100 leading schools in the country, including Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, Delhi Public School (DPS), Vivek High School and several reputed convent schools. Students undergo mandatory internships under the supervision of experienced educators, gaining practical exposure before entering the teaching profession.

Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "In teacher education, classroom experience is as important as academic learning. At Chandigarh University, we have built a practice-oriented academic model that immerses students in real school environments long before they graduate, enabling them to develop classroom competence, professional confidence and the skills required to excel as educators. The success of our graduates in securing teaching positions across India as well as in countries such as Canada, Australia, the UK and France reflects the strength of this experiential learning model. It is gratifying to see our student teachers carrying Chandigarh University's academic excellence into classrooms across the world while further strengthening our commitment to producing globally employable professionals across every discipline."

Meghna Mahendru, Principal, UITTR, Chandigarh University, said, "The six-month school internship forms the cornerstone of our four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme. Through collaborations with more than 100 leading schools, including YPS Mohali, DPS, Vivek High School and several reputed convent schools, our students gain extensive hands-on experience in classroom teaching, lesson planning, assessment, school administration and academic management. This immersive exposure not only prepares them for the realities of the profession but also enables many students to secure job offers during the internship itself, ensuring a seamless transition from campus to classroom."

Mahendru further added, "Another major strength of UITTR is the consistent performance of our students in teacher eligibility examinations such as CTET, PSTET and HTET. By integrating competitive examination preparation into the curriculum from the very first semester, our students consistently achieve a success rate of 75 to 90 per cent, with nearly 40 students qualifying these examinations every year even before completing their degree."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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