Chandigarh University's 272 Allied Health Sciences Students Secure Jobs in Prestigious Govt & Private Hospitals in Past 3 Years

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 27: Chandigarh: Chandigarh University (CU) students of Allied Health Sciences -- Optometry, Forensic Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nutrition and Dietetics and Physiotherapy - have secured over 272 jobs in leading corporate organisations and prestigious government and private healthcare institutions including AIIMS Rishikesh, PGIMER Chandigarh, Fortis Hospital, Max Super Specialty Hospital and government-run Forensic Science Laboratories during the past three years, reflecting CU's world-class education, industry-oriented curriculum, hands-on clinical training and robust placement ecosystem that prepares students for successful careers in healthcare.

- University Boosts Employability with Internships for 393 Allied Health Sciences Students at Top Health Institutions

To boost employability of its Allied Health Sciences students and make them job-ready as to work as skilled and competent professionals, Chandigarh University's University Institute of Allied Health Sciences (UIAHS) has also facilitated 393 internships at premier hospitals, clinics, and public health institutions including PGIMER Chandigarh, Fortis Hospital, Max super Specialty Hospital to enhance skills and knowledge of aspiring healthcare professionals with hands-on training to prepare them for the real world of healthcare services.

Highlighting achievements in Optometry, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said "Over the past three years, Chandigarh University's students of Optometry, Forensic Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Physiotherapy departments have secured more than 272 jobs in top government and private healthcare institutions while many others have made a mark by building their own startups as entrepreneurs,".

"In the rapidly growing field of Optometry, 65 students have secured jobs during the past three years at top private sector eye-care institutions including Lenskart, Sankara Eye Hospital, Sohana Eye Hospital, Grover Eye Hospital, Dealscart, and Essilor with the highest annual package of Rs 6 lakh per annum (LPA). Three of these CU students of Optometry, Yash Thakur, Simrandeep Kaur, and Sukhdeep Kaur secured jobs in the government-run healthcare institutions including Civil Hospital (Nalagarh), the Community Health Centre (Machhiwara, Ludhiana), and the Punjab Government (BFUHS recruitment), respectively. In addition to this, seven Optometry students have launched their Startups. To prepare students for eye-care industry, Chandigarh University facilitated internships for 153 Optometry students at prestigious institutions across the country," he added.

Discussing Forensic Science, Sandhu said as the demand of forensic science professionals is growing, 67 students of Forensic Science have secured jobs with highest package of Rs 8 LPA and average package of Rs 3.5 LPA.

"Besides private sector companies, 21 of CU's Forensic Science students have secured jobs at Central and State Forensic Laboratories across the country including Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Shimla, Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory, Central Forensic Science Laboratory Goa, Central Forensic Science Laboratory Kolkata, Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories Mumbai, National Forensic Sciences University Manipur, Forensic Science Laboratory Jammu, Forensic science laboratory, Mohali, Forensic Science Laboratory Haryana, Central Forensic Science Laboratory Chandigarh, Forensic Science Laboratory Tamil Nadu, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Bikaner and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Jodhpur," he added.

On Nutrition and Dietetics, Deepinder Singh Sandhu said 98 CU students of Nutrition and Dietetics have secured placements as dietitians, clinical nutritionists, and diet counselors during the past three years with the highest package of Rs 6 LPA.

"As internships help in developing skills of healthcare students, Chandigarh University has facilitated internships for 73 Nutrition and Dietetics students at prestigious hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country over the past two years. These health care institutions include PGIMER Chandigarh, GMCH Chandigarh, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad; Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali; Nazareth Hospital, Shillong; Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Porompat (Imphal East, Manipur), CMRI Hospital, CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata, Vivekananda Medical Institute, Palampur and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali," he added.

Sandhu said with the growing demand for physiotherapy due to aging population and increasing prevalence of conditions requiring physical therapy, Chandigarh University's 48 students of physiotherapy secured jobs at prestigious healthcare institutions including Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Mohali, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Max Healthcare, Gurgaon and Apollo Homecare with the highest package of Rs 5 LPA.

"To bridge theoretical classroom knowledge and practical, hands-on patient management, Chandigarh University facilitated internships for our 121 physiotherapy students at prestigious hospitals including at renowned domestic and international facilities, including SKIMS MCH Srinagar; CK Birla Hospital, Rajasthan; Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh; and Government Medical College, Handwara (J & K). We also facilitated such internships for our foreign students at international institutions like Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital, Thimphu (Bhutan), and Bishoftu Hospital, Ethiopia," he added.

Discussing Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT), Sandhu said,"49 MLT students have secured placements in the past two years with highest package of Rs 9.70 LPA which was offered by Continuum LLP and Ace Healthcare, Patiala. Seven of these MLT students are currently employed with Indian Army, AIIMS Rishikesh, PGIMER Chandigarh, Tanda Hospital (Himachal Pradesh), and Kolkata Medical College, as well as international institutions like Dodoma Regional Hospital (Tanzania) and MRC Gambia,".

He said, "To bridge the gap between theoretical classroom knowledge and real-world clinical application, Chandigarh University facilitated internships for 46 MLT students at prestigious government and private hospitals, institutions, and laboratories in India and abroad. These institutions include Civil Hospital (Mohali); Fortis Hospital; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (New Chandigarh); Government Medical College (Amritsar); Max Super Speciality Hospital (Saket, New Delhi); Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (Amritsar); and Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (Bhutan), among others,".

Sandhu said Chandigarh University prepares its Allied Health Sciences students for the global healthcare industry through state-of-the-art laboratories, clinical training, industry-integrated curricula, experienced faculty, and research-based learning. "This is why our students are showcasing their talent not only in the country's leading healthcare institutions but also on the international stage," he said.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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