Chandigarh University Student Develops E-Commerce Platform to Promote Heritage Products of Indian Artisans

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 21: A student of MBA Digital Marketing at Chandigarh University, Tanish Sharma has founded an e-commerce platform, 'The Banjara' (https://thebanjara.in/), connecting traditional artisans across 28 states of India to preserve heritage crafts and empower rural communities by bringing authentic Indian craftsmanship to buyers in modern markets.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local initiative, 'The Banjara' is selling more than 250 products of over 40 traditional artisans from 18 states including J & K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

"From Punjab's most celebrated craft Phulkari to Jharkhand's Sohrai and Khovar wall paintings, Andhra Pradesh's Kondapalli wooden toys, Bihar's Madhubani paintings, Gujarat's tie-dye Bandhani fabrics, Himachal Pradesh's Kinnauri shawls, Kashmir's hand-knotted carpets, Karnataka's gold-zari Mysore silk, Kerala's mural paintings, Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Maheshwari silks, Maharashtra's Paithani silk sarees, Odisha's Pattachitra scroll paintings, Rajasthan's Blue Pottery, Tamil Nadu's Kanjivaram silk sarees and Uttar Pradesh's Banarasi sarees, our each product is thoughtfully handcrafted with skill, care, and cultural depth a true testament to India's artistic legacy and timeless design sensibilities," said Tanish, Founder, The Banjara.

"India is one of the richest countries in the world -- not in money, but in culture, craft, and tradition. But the people who create that heritage often struggle the most. The purpose of our platform 'The Banjara' is to revive, preserve and celebrate India's rich craft heritage. Our Mission is to keep centuries-old traditions alive and preserving traditional handicrafts from all 28 states of India. The Banjara will serve as a platform where artisans gain recognition and a brand that makes culture profitable because culture shouldn't just be preserved in museums. It should be worn, used, gifted, and celebrated," he added.

Tanish said while running his travel venture during college, he used to meet incredibly skilled artisans in villages, local markets, and craft clusters who had been practicing their craft for generations. "But those artisans were selling their work to middlemen for almost nothing. At the same time, I saw urban customers paying huge prices for 'ethnic' products in fancy stores. That gap bothered me. Not because it was unfair, but because it was avoidable. That's when I decided to build The Banjara -- a platform that connects the makers directly with the buyers and help them get fair value for their products," he said.

"We work directly with artisans and local vendors. Every purchase supports fair wages, sustainable livelihoods and the revival of disappearing art forms making our customers an active part of India's cultural preservation movement. Through dedicated state chapters, we showcase the unique traditions, craftsmanship, and cultural stories of each Indian state. Our business model works in two ways. First like any e-commerce platform, we make available products of artisans at their market price of which 65 % goes to the artisans and 35 % to The Banjara which covers operational cost of onboarding products of artisans by our team members because most artisans need help to list their products and profit. Working directly with artisans and local vendors, we add design thinking, packaging, storytelling and digital reach to each product. At present, we are onboarding first 100 artisans without a charge. But we are also working on a second model in which artisans will be able to list their products on The Banjara with a monthly subscription of Rs 399. We are selling all products at prices less than all our competitors in India. We are selling products ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1.50 lakh. We intend to deliver our products in the foreign markets also and have applied for the license to export."

"The MBA in Digital Marketing from Chandigarh University has equipped me with the knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in this dynamic field. This specialized Industry-oriented course has helped me in implementing a combination of strategies and tools in the fields of Social Media Marketing, E-mail marketing, and PPC advertising, Search Engine Optimization, Web development, Public relations and more. Pursuing this program at Chandigarh University has helped me in strategising entrepreneurial marketing challenges and provide a streamlined pathway to bring recognition and promote their sales and growth in the digital world," Tanish said.

Congratulating Tanish Sharma on his entrepreneurial journey and extending best wishes for the success of his startup, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "Chandigarh University's promotes the culture of creating the jobs by nurturing entrepreneurship skills among students. The industry-collaborated and futuristic program of the Apex Institute of Management at Chandigarh University are meticulously designed to equip students with the latest industry insights, practical skills, and hands-on experiences, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the modern business landscape."

"Besides offering globally benchmarked curriculum co-created with industry giants like IBM, SAS, NSE, CII, SBI, Tally, Moody's and AON, cutting-edge research chances, and world-class industry integration, Chandigarh University's student-centric 360° approach with its holistic model combining inclusivity, leadership development, industrial visits, SDG mapping, international benchmarking and start-up incubation to prepare students for global careers. Our students learn from acclaimed academicians and industry leaders to gain global perspective and real industry expertise. International live projects, internships, and specialized workshops build critical thinking, creativity, and strategic decision-making skills to solve real problems. CU's Advanced labs like IBM Lab, NSE N-Smart Lab, Digital Marketing Lab, and SAS Lab offer hands-on experience with the latest tools to prepare students for modern tech and business environments. Our well-connected alumni network supports students through mentorship, career guidance, and networking, giving them access to professionals across industries," Sandhu added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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