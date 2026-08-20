Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Expands International Academic Network with MoU from University of California, Irvine

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20: Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, India's first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University has taken important step toward strengthening its international academic and research network by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of California, Irvine, USA, which is ranked 252nd in the QS World University Rankings. The partnership is designed to explore opportunities to deepen long-term collaboration in education, research and innovation, creating stronger global opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members. Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Global Academic Partnerships to Advance Student Mobility, Joint Research and Innovation. CU UP Partners with University of California, Irvine, ranked 252nd in QS Rankings, to Strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration.

Under the MoU, both institutions will work together on a wide range of academic activities, including exploring faculty exchange, researcher exchange, student mobility, joint research projects, research publications, conferences, workshops and short-term academic programmes. The MoU also covers other areas of common academic interest, with each joint initiative to be taken forward based on available resources and mutual consent.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr. Rajan Sharma on behalf of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh and Professor Faryar Jabbarri, Interim Dean, Samueli School of Engineering, on behalf of the University of California, Irvine. The collaboration is being seen as a significant step toward creating a stronger global academic ecosystem that connects Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh students and researchers with international learning and research opportunities.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, MD, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh said, "MoU with the University of California, Irvine, is a significant milestone for Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh. This collaboration will create new opportunities for our students, faculty and researchers through student mobility, faculty and researcher exchange, joint research projects, publications and international academic programmes. Our vision is to provide our students with global exposure and connect them with world-class learning, research and innovation opportunities. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to internationalization and academic excellence, while opening new avenues for meaningful global collaborations in the years ahead."

Prof. Dr. Rajan Sharma, Executive Director, Office of International Affairs, said, "Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has consistently worked to connect its students and researchers with the global education ecosystem. The MoU with the University of California, Irvine, marks an important milestone in that vision and will help promote the opportunity for faculty exchange, joint research projects, student mobility and international academic programmes. The collaboration is expected to strengthen knowledge exchange and open new avenues for students and researchers to develop their capabilities on a global platform."

The partnership reflects CU UP's growing focus on internationalization, academic excellence and research-driven education. By building institution with a globally recognized institution like the University of California, Irvine, the university is reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to world-class learning, research and innovation opportunities.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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