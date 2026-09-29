Chandukaka Saraf Enters Its 200th Year, Bringing a 200-Year Legacy Closer to Gen Z

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: For 200 years, jewellery has been part of Chandukaka Saraf's story. Today, the brand is looking at how the next generation wants to wear it.

With a journey that began in Baramati in 1827, Chandukaka Saraf has built its identity around trust, craftsmanship and relationships across generations. As the brand enters its 200th year, it is turning its attention to a generation that is changing the way jewellery is discovered, styled and experienced, ensuring that its 200-year jewellery legacy continues to evolve with changing customer preferences.

From Tradition to Self-Expression

For Gen Z, jewellery is increasingly becoming a form of self-expression rather than something reserved only for weddings or traditional occasions. Lightweight designs, contemporary gold jewellery, diamonds and sterling silver jewellery are finding space in everyday wardrobes, allowing customers to choose pieces that reflect their personality, lifestyle and individual sense of style.

This shift is creating an opportunity for established jewellery houses to bring their heritage into a more contemporary conversation, one where jewellery can mark a first salary, a personal achievement, a birthday, a friendship or simply a moment when someone wants to celebrate themselves.

A 200-Year Legacy, Reimagined for a New Generation

Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, Managing Director, Chandukaka Saraf, believes the future lies in making the brand's heritage relevant to changing customer expectations.

"The way people connect with jewellery is changing, especially among the younger generation. Gen Z wants jewellery that feels personal, versatile and relevant to their lifestyle. They may wear a piece to celebrate a milestone, complete an everyday look or simply express who they are. For us, this is an exciting opportunity to take the trust built over 200 years and make it meaningful for a new generation," said Shah.

Jewellery That Fits the Way Gen Z Lives

Chandukaka Saraf is responding to this evolution through a growing focus on contemporary jewellery that can move across occasions. The brand's new diamond and sterling silver collections bring a more modern dimension to its portfolio, offering designs that complement both everyday looks and special occasions.

The growing interest in versatile jewellery also reflects a broader change in consumer behaviour. Younger customers are looking beyond conventional categories and exploring pieces that can be layered, mixed and styled in their own way. For them, jewellery is less about following a fixed occasion and more about creating a personal style.

Celebrate Pre-Diwali with Gold Rate Protection

The upcoming festive season is another area where Chandukaka Saraf is responding to changing customer needs. Through its Pre-Diwali Gold Rate Protection initiative, customers can book their jewellery by paying just 10% in advance and avail the applicable benefit of a lower gold rate, subject to the terms and conditions of the offer.

"For many families, festive jewellery is something they plan for well in advance. At the same time, younger customers are looking for flexibility and value when making important purchases. With our Pre-Diwali initiative, we want customers to be able to plan their jewellery purchase with greater confidence while enjoying the applicable benefit of the gold rate protection offer," Shah added.

Where Heritage Meets Contemporary Jewellery

The brand sees Gen Z not as a departure from its heritage, but as the next generation to carry that heritage forward. The combination of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design allows Chandukaka Saraf to speak to customers who appreciate the trust and familiarity of an established jewellery house while looking for designs that fit their present-day lifestyle.

"We don't see tradition and modernity as opposites. Our heritage gives us a strong foundation, but it is our ability to understand changing customers that will shape our next chapter. Gen Z is asking us to think differently about how jewellery is designed, styled and experienced, and we want to be part of that conversation," said Shah.

Taking the Chandukaka Saraf Experience to the Next Generation

The brand's expansion across Maharashtra is also part of its broader effort to make the Chandukaka Saraf experience more accessible to evolving customer communities. Chakan and Talegaon Dabhade are among the locations forming part of this expansion, bringing the brand closer to customers in growing markets around Pune.

The expansion reflects the brand's larger ambition: to combine the familiarity of a 200-year legacy with the accessibility, design choices and customer experience expected by today's generation.

200 Years Behind Us. A New Generation Ahead.

As Chandukaka Saraf enters its 200th year, its story is no longer only about preserving the past. It is about understanding how the next generation wants to celebrate, express and wear jewellery, and building a future around those changing expectations.

"The first 200 years belong to the generations who built this trust with us. What comes next is something we want to build together with our customers. If the next generation wants to wear jewellery differently, we want to listen, evolve and give them the freedom to make it their own," Shah concluded.

About Chandukaka Saraf

Founded in Baramati in 1827, Chandukaka Saraf is a jewellery brand with a 200-year legacy of trust and craftsmanship. The brand offers gold, diamond, silver, bridal and contemporary jewellery and continues to expand its presence across Maharashtra and Karnataka. Led by Managing Director Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, Chandukaka Saraf is focused on balancing its heritage with evolving customer preferences and contemporary jewellery trends. For more information, visit https://chandukakasaraf.in/.

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