Chandukaka Saraf Expands Its Legacy with New Jewellery Showrooms in Chakan and Talegaon Dabhade

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Chandukaka Saraf, a renowned jewellery brand with a legacy dating back to 1827, has expanded its presence with the inauguration of two new jewellery showrooms in Chakan on 11 October 2026 and Talegaon Dabhade on 12 October 2026. The expansion brings the brand's heritage, craftsmanship and diverse gold and diamond jewellery collections closer to customers in these growing regions.

For generations, Chandukaka Saraf has been associated with trust, quality and new designs which customer appreciate. Combining traditional craftsmanship with evolving design preferences, the brand offers an extensive range of gold, diamond, lightweight, bridal and traditional jewellery collections for weddings, festivals and special occasions.

The new showrooms reflect the brand's continued expansion across Maharashtra and its commitment to providing customers with a memorable jewellery shopping experience with now 21 overall stores presence across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Exciting Offers and Inauguration Celebrations

On showroom launches, customers can explore attractive jewellery offers, including flat 6.99% making charges on gold jewellery and 0% making charges on diamond jewellery , subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The inaugurations also featured a special Diamond Ring Contest, with one winner announced at each showroom. The contest added excitement to the celebrations, making the launch memorable for customers.

As part of separate promotional campaigns, customers can also participate in opportunities to win exciting rewards, including a mobile phone, Jupiter scooter, Tata Tiago car, Bullet motorcycle and gift vouchers, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Celebrating Diwali and Meaningful Relationships

Through its Rishton Ka Tyohar campaign, Chandukaka Saraf celebrates the spirit of Diwali, togetherness and meaningful relationships. The campaign features 200 exciting gifts and other rewards , giving customers more reasons to celebrate the festive season with the brand. Applicable terms and conditions apply.

Commitment to Community Welfare and Environmental Sustainability

Beyond business expansion, Chandukaka Saraf remains committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

In Talegaon Dabhade, the brand partnered with the Municipal Council under its Swachh Survekshan, Swachh Talegaon Dabhade and Majhi Vasundhara initiatives to promote a greener city.where in 20000+, cloth bags are being distributed to encourage residents to reduce plastic usage. and supports the community's efforts towards environmental conservation.

In Chakan, Chandukaka Saraf supported PK Special Children School by donating essential daily-use supplies, cupboards and water purifiers. These initiatives reflect the brand's commitment to community welfare and creating a positive impact beyond business.

A Vision for Growth and Customer Relationships

Commenting on the expansion, Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, Managing Director of Chandukaka Saraf , said, "Our journey of nearly 200 years has been built on customer trust and our commitment to preserving Indian jewellery traditions. The opening of our new showrooms in Chakan and Talegaon Dabhade marks another important milestone. We look forward to welcoming more customers and offering memorable jewellery shopping experiences that bring together heritage, craftsmanship and evolving design preferences."

With its new showrooms, customer-focused initiatives and commitment to community welfare, Chandukaka Saraf continues to strengthen its presence across Maharashtra while upholding the values of trust, tradition and craftsmanship that have defined its journey.

Customers are invited to visit the new showrooms in Chakan and Talegaon Dabhade to explore the brand's gold, diamond, bridal and traditional jewellery collections.

For enquiries: 1800 267 8555

Website:www.chandukakasaraf.in

Chandukaka Saraf - 200 Years of Trust, Tradition and Timeless Elegance.

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