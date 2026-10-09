Charmacy Milano Celebrates 6th Birthday With Carnival Sale and Rs 1.8 Lakh Creator Hunt

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Mumbai-based vegan and cruelty-free colour cosmetics brand Charmacy Milano will mark its sixth birthday on October 18 by launching the Charmacy Carnival, a nine-day festive event running from October 12 to 20 on charmacyworld.com. The celebration will feature Flat 20% OFF, 10% Cashback, daily arcade rewards and a Rs 1.8 lakh creator hunt, along with a live makeup masterclass series.

"Charmacy started with a simple idea and a team of three working from home. Six years on, we are on India's leading beauty platforms and in 69+ stores, and we wanted our community to celebrate with us. The Carnival is our thank-you, with strong savings, daily rewards and a chance for creators to win big," said Sanket Kothari, Co-Founder & CEO and Amit Maker, Co-Founder & CMO, Charmacy Milano.

Charmacy Creator Hunt Offers Rs 1.8 Lakh in Products

As part of the birthday celebration, Charmacy Milano is inviting shoppers to participate in the Charmacy Creator Hunt. Participants who purchase products worth Rs 1,499 or more can create one reel featuring a Charmacy product in any format.

Three winners will receive Charmacy products worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. The initiative gives customers an opportunity to create beauty content while participating in the brand's sixth-birthday celebration.

Live Makeup Masterclasses to Focus on Wedding and Festive Looks

The Carnival will also feature live makeup masterclasses hosted by four Well Known Makeup Artists, with sessions covering wedding, Navratri-inspired & Karva Chauth looks. The sessions will offer viewers practical makeup inspiration for the festive and wedding season.

Daily Arcade Rewards Add an Interactive Element

The Daily Arcade Rewards will give shoppers an additional way to participate throughout the nine-day Carnival. Customers can take part in the daily arcade activity during the campaign period for a chance to unlock rewards, adding an interactive element to the birthday celebration beyond the sale offers.

Our Hero Products Featured During the Carnival

The Carnival will spotlight selected Charmacy Milano products across complexion, eyes and lips, including the CMC Hydrating Primer, CMC Skin Tint, CMC Quad Pallete, CMC Foundation, and CMC Kiss Drip.

The selection reflects the brand's focus on trend-led colour cosmetics designed for everyday wear as well as festive and occasion-led makeup.

Event Details

Event: Charmacy Carnival

Occasion: Charmacy Milano's 6th Birthday

Dates: October 12-20, 2026

Duration: 9 days

Website: charmacyworld.com

Offer: Flat 20% OFF + 10% Cashback

Special Features: Charmacy Creator Hunt, Live Makeup Masterclasses and Daily Arcade Rewards

About Charmacy Milano

Charmacy Milano is a Mumbai-based vegan and cruelty-free colour cosmetics brand that makes trend-led, high-performance makeup accessible to Indian consumers. Charmacy Milano is available on charmacyworld.com, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tira, Purplle and Zepto, and in 69+ offline stores across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)