Chattels Design Expands to Hyderabad, Bringing End-to-End Home Interior Solutions to Modern Homeowners

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: After transforming thousands of homes with thoughtful design and meticulous execution, Chattels Design is taking its next big step. The Bengaluru-based firm, known among leading interior designers in Bangalore, has officially expanded to Hyderabad, introducing its complete end-to-end home interior solutions to one of India's fastest-growing residential markets.

With over 5,000 happy homeowners and a reputation built on craftsmanship, transparency, and attention to detail, Chattels Design has consistently focused on creating spaces that feel both personal and functional. The expansion into Hyderabad marks an exciting milestone in the company's journey as it brings its design philosophy to a new community of homeowners.

A New Experience Centre in Gachibowli

To support its operations in the city, Chattels Design has launched its first Experience Centre in Gachibowli. Designed as an immersive space, the centre allows homeowners to explore interior concepts and materials before beginning their design journey.

From modular kitchens and customized wardrobes to curated finishes and smart space planning solutions, the experience centre showcases how every element comes together to create a beautiful home. Visitors can interact with real material samples, explore design possibilities, and even walk through their future homes through advanced VR walkthroughs and 3D visualizations.

The Hyderabad Experience center will serve homeowners across key residential hubs including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and HITEC City, offering a complete interior solution from concept design to final execution.

Thoughtful Design, Seamless Execution

What sets Chattels Design apart is its structured and transparent approach to interior design. Every project is handled by a dedicated team of designers and project managers who guide homeowners through each stage of the process - from understanding lifestyle needs to delivering a finished space.

Hyderabad homeowners can expect a seamless experience with clear timelines, transparent communication, and high-quality materials. By offering a single point of contact and turnkey project execution, the company aims to simplify what is often a complex and overwhelming process for homeowners.

The company has already begun working on several pilot residential projects in the city, including luxury villas and premium apartments, as it builds its presence in the Hyderabad market.

A Vision Built on Craftsmanship and Trust

Speaking about the expansion, Itisha Jalan, Founder and CEO of Chattels Design, shared:

"Our journey has always been about building homes that truly reflect the people who live in them. Every family has its own story, lifestyle, and aspirations, and our role as designers is to translate that into spaces that feel natural, functional, and beautiful. Expanding to Hyderabad is a natural step for us as we see a growing community of homeowners who value thoughtful design and professional execution. We are excited to bring our experience and passion to this vibrant city."

A Growing Design Brand

Founded in 2019, Chattels Design has grown rapidly over the past few years, completing thousands of residential interior projects across apartments, villas, and bespoke homes.

The company has achieved several milestones along its journey, including delivering over 3,000 completed projects and earning recognition for its innovation and customer-focused approach. Chattels Design was honored as the Most Innovative and Futuristic Interior Design Firm in 2023, reflecting its commitment to combining design creativity with modern technology such as VR walkthroughs and live project tracking.

With a growing team of designers and project specialists, the brand continues to focus on delivering interiors that balance aesthetics, practicality, and long-term durability.

Looking Ahead in Hyderabad

With its new presence in the city, Chattels Design aims to become a trusted partner among interior designers in Hyderabad. From compact apartments to expansive luxury villas, the company plans to bring its design expertise to homes of all scales while maintaining the same focus on quality and personalization.

As Hyderabad continues to grow as a residential hub, Chattels Design hopes to contribute by creating homes that are not only visually appealing but also thoughtfully designed for modern living.

Book a Consultation

Homeowners in Hyderabad can now explore customized, end-to-end interior design solutions with Chattels Design by visiting the experience centre or scheduling a consultation.

Email: enquiry@chattelsdesign.com

Phone: +91 8861963344

Contact Us: chattelsdesign.com/contact

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