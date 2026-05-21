Chef's Art Targets ₹500 Cr Turnover as Food Service India Accelerates HoReCa Expansion in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Chef's Art, a trusted name in India's HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) seasonings ecosystem, is entering a new phase of accelerated growth in its 10th year as it strengthens its identity under Food Service India Pvt. Ltd. The expansion plan marks a strategic effort to build on the brand's legacy while scaling it into a future-ready powerhouse for the food B2B solutions organized industry. Pegged to be currently at INR 200 crs, it aims to target a 500 cr turnover in next 2 years. This growth will be supported by rising demand across hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses, alongside a structured expansion roadmap in over 25 states, 454 cities with a robust 400+ distributor network.

Originally founded by Vallabhdas Kanji Ltd, under Mr Ajay Mariwala, Chef's Art has long enjoyed strong recall among chefs and institutional buyers in India. Today as part of FSIPL, Chef's Art is servicing over 40,000 institutional customers as its flagship brand, while retaining the credibility and trust built over the years. With fried food solutions, & seasonings for burgers, pizza's & Indian appetizers including the most popular Piri Piri sprinkler, Chef's Art offers varieties across cuisines covering Indian, Italian, American & Mediterranean

As part of this strategy, Food Service India in a new manufacturing plant to enhance production capacity and drive innovation. The company is also strengthening its distributor network and focusing on new customer acquisition to expand its market footprint. A robust pipeline is in place to drive turnover growth by March 2028, with an emphasis on improving profitability and operational efficiencies.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Mariwala, Managing Director, Food Service India Pvt. Ltd., said: "Chef's Art carries a strong legacy and deep trust within the HORECA community. Our vision is to build on this foundation and transform it into a future-ready, high-growth brand under Food Service India. With strategic investments in manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, we are confident of scaling Chef's Art significantly and positioning it as a market leader in the coming years. Our ₹500 crore vision reflects both the opportunity in the sector and our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality solutions to our customers."

India's food service industry continues to witness rapid expansion, creating increased demand for high-quality, scalable, and consistent food solutions. Chef's Art is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend by combining its legacy strengths with modern capabilities and a focused growth strategy.

About Food Service India

The brainchild of Mr. Ajay Jayasinh Mariwala, Food Service India Pvt. Ltd. (FSIPL) was founded in 2016 with a vision to redefine the b2b solutions in food service industry in India. Taking cues from the likes of food solution companies globally FSIPL provides an extensive spectrum of products, from gravies, sauces, and seasonings to beverages, canned fruits vegetables, and pasta, with a portfolio of over 550 SKUs to over 40,000 customers nationwide to support the growth and success of the HORECA industry. FSIPL engages with clients offering top quality with latest state of the art research solutions that meet specific needs across varieties of cuisines maintaining consistency and quality and thus forwarding the sector with innovations. https://foodserviceindia.com/

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