Chemco Group Celebrates Chairman Ram Saraogi's Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Plastic Packaging Innovations

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Chemco Group is thrilled to announce that our esteemed Chairman, Ram Saraogi, has been honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Modern Plastics Awards 2024. This accolade recognises his groundbreaking contributions to the plastic packaging industry, particularly his visionary work with PET (polyethylene terephthalate) packaging solutions.

The group currently boasts of 8 production plants in India and 2 in the Middle East (Bahrain and UAE) and run over 500+ high-quality machines at these locations including Husky, Krauss Maffei, Nissei ASB, Sacmi, Sidel, Automa and Reifenhauser, among others. Their clientele includes big multinational corporations like Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Unilever, Nestle, GlaxoSmithKline, Mondelez, etc.

Saraogi's journey with Chemco Group has been marked by resilience and innovation. He faced early challenges and rejections for his foresight in predicting the demand for 20L returnable bottles in India and replacing traditional glass bottles with plastic alternatives. "Convincing people stuck in their ways and old systems was the biggest challenge," Saraogi reflects. Today, Chemco House in Fort, South Mumbai stands as a testament to his relentless efforts and unwavering belief in his vision.

Despite initial setbacks, Saraogi's dedication and innovative approach have driven Chemco Group to remarkable heights. By offering products for free initially, he demonstrated their value and potential. His pioneering initiatives, such as installing the first high-speed preform machine in India and building the country's largest fleet of Husky machines, have been instrumental in Chemco's exponential growth.

Under Saraogi's leadership, Chemco Group has clocked in over 20% growth year on year for the last 10 years, expanding their reach beyond India. His sons, Gaurav and Vaibhav Saraogi, recognise their father's profound impact. "His achievements cannot be quantified or summarised. He has been a pioneer for the industry and a great mentor to us. We continue to learn from him every day, and this knowledge is priceless."

As a 100% family-owned business, Chemco Group exemplifies how adhering to principles and growing with customers can drive organic business success. Saraogi's dedication has provided livelihoods for thousands, establishing him as a true Indian hero.

The Lifetime Achievement Award not only celebrates Saraogi's professional accomplishments but also his indomitable spirit and enduring legacy. His belief that where there is a will, there is a way continues to inspire many in the industry.

For more information about their innovative packaging solutions and commitment to sustainability, please visit their website: www.chemcogroup.com

