Child Help Foundation Celebrates its 14th Foundation Day with Culture and a Vision for the Future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Child Help Foundation (CHF), a Pan-India non-profit child-centric organisation, celebrated their 14th Foundation Day on November 19, 2024 at Bharat Ratna Gaansamragyi Lata Mangeshkar Natya Gruha Auditorium in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra. The event was inaugurated by the managing committee and regional heads followed by award ceremony to the volunteers for their best work.

On their 14th Foundation Day, Child Help Foundation pledged to continue working with dedication towards their mission. CHF recognized their volunteers for their long service to the organization and given unique titles based on their years of service. The volunteers were awarded with different titles like 'Ninja Warrior', 'Rising Star', 'Zesty Flag Bearer', 'Sparkling Gem', 'Best Resource Mobilization Award', 'Best CSR Award ', 'Best Social Worker Award', 'Best Beyond the Limits Award', 'Best in Volunteer Mobilization Award' and 'Best in Volunteer Referral Award' according to their terms and contributions in the organizations. Special honours and tributes were paid to Ms. Sendra D'Souza and Jayanta Parida for going the extra mile in their service towards the organization.

Speaking on the 14th Foundation Day, Shaji Varghese, the Chief Executive Officer of Child Help Foundation said, "It's a great privilege and honour to serve the community for more than fourteen years. Child Help Foundation was started as a team of less than 10 people has grown into a family of hundreds pan India. All of our volunteers, donors and corporate partners have played a significant role in accomplishment of our vision and mission. I feel privileged to thank each and every individual who stepped forward and walked with us in this journey of 14 years. CHF promises to stay focus and reach to every nook and corner of the country and will continue to contribute for a society where everyone has a right to education, good health and treated equal."

CHF on this day started Tree Plantation Drive in which 3,000 trees were planted by the volunteers. Children of a Mira-Bhaindar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) School performed a traditional dance and a game of Chinese Whisper was demonstrated to explain the importance of clear communication and winners were awarded by the NGO.

Child Help Foundation over the years has established many important projects to serve the community like Arogya Sadan a shelter for the out-station patients who come to Mumbai for their treatment, Baby Feeding Centers, providing a centre for mothers to feed their children, Monthly Ration Kit Distribution to Pediatric Tuberculosis patients and many more. CHF has been honoured with multiple awards like the Farm & Food Krushi Samman Award 2024 by Delhi Press Magazines, 'Best NGO for Centre of Excellence in Education 2024' by Global CSR & ESG Awards, Award in Empowering States Through Sustainable Development by CSR Times Award 2024, Health Foundation for Asia's NGO Excellence Award for Best Health Care NGO of the Year in 2018 and others for their continuous endeavor to make the society a better place to live for the underprivileged and create equality.

Over the past 14 years, significant strides have been made in advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through impactful initiatives that have benefitted over 50 lakh beneficiaries. Key achievements include supporting 3,39,447 beneficiaries under SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), providing 5,34,434 individuals with access to Quality Education (SDG 4), and ensuring 1,16,217 people benefited from Clean Water and Sanitation initiatives (SDG 6). Efforts toward Zero Hunger (SDG 2) reached an impressive 25,93,347 beneficiaries, while 1,29,967 individuals were impacted through programs promoting Gender Equality (SDG 5). Humanitarian relief efforts aligned with SDGs 11,13, and 17 supported 11,34,590 beneficiaries, and initiatives focusing on Life Below Water (SDG 15) made a transformative impact on 20,946,120 marine lives. Contributions to Life on Land (SDG 14) helped 63,597 plants and animals, and events aligned with SDGs 8 & 10 collectively benefitted 2,187 people. Lastly, a Child-Friendly Police Station has been established, which has helped 1,128 people.

Child Help Foundation is grateful to all the donors, staff members, volunteers and corporate sponsors for helping CHF on its journey of 14 years. The organization hopes to continue this relationship of goodwill in years to come. CHF appeals to everyone to join their mission and support them in their future endeavors.

