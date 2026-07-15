Chilean Kiwifruit Showcases Its Versatility and Nutritional Excellence Through an Exclusive Culinary Experience in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: To celebrate the versatility, premium quality, and exceptional nutritional value of Chilean Kiwifruit, Frutas de Chile, in association with ProChile India, hosted an exclusive cooking demonstration at Food Stories, New Delhi. The event brought together leading food and lifestyle influencers, chefs, and members of the media for an immersive culinary experience designed to highlight the many ways Chilean Kiwifruit can be enjoyed by Indian consumers.

India continues to emerge as a key growth market for Chilean Kiwifruit, driven by increasing health consciousness, evolving food preferences, and rising demand for premium imported fruits. As consumers increasingly seek foods that combine great taste with superior nutrition, Chilean Kiwifruit is steadily finding its place in Indian households as a convenient, wholesome, and refreshing snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Recognised as one of the world's most nutrient-dense fruits, Chilean Kiwifruit is naturally rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a smart and nutritious addition to everyday diets for consumers of all ages.

The highlight of the event was a live cooking demonstration by renowned Chef Nishant Chaubey, who prepared two innovative dishes featuring Chilean Kiwifruit. Through the interactive session, he showcased the fruit's versatility and demonstrated how it can be incorporated into a variety of recipes, from fresh snacks and salads to creative culinary preparations suited to modern Indian kitchens.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Charif Carvajal, Marketing Director for Asia and Europe at Frutas de Chile, said, "India is an increasingly important market for Chilean fruit, and we see strong potential for Chilean Kiwifruit among consumers who are looking for products that offer both taste and nutrition. Through initiatives such as this culinary experience, our objective is to bring Chilean Kiwifruit closer to Indian consumers, showcase its versatility, and strengthen awareness of Chile as a reliable supplier of premium-quality fresh fruit."

Mr. Jorge Loyola Castro, Trade Commissioner of ProChile in India, spoke about the growing importance of India as a key market for Chilean Kiwifruit and expressed his satisfaction with the positive response from Indian consumers. He highlighted that health-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing Chilean Kiwifruit for its premium quality, exceptional taste, and outstanding nutritional benefits. He also reaffirmed Chile's commitment to strengthening consumer awareness through engaging initiatives, culinary collaborations, and educational campaigns that bring the fruit closer to Indian households.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative for Chilean Kiwifruit, said, "Consumers in India are constantly looking for fruits that support a healthy lifestyle and help build immunity. Through various activities and campaigns, we aim to increase awareness about the health benefits, taste, and versatility of Chilean Kiwifruit. Chile, located in South America, is one of the world's leading producers of premium kiwifruit, and we are delighted to introduce more Indian consumers to this exceptional fruit."

Chilean Kiwifruit is widely available across India for a limited period. Consumers can purchase it from leading fruit stores, as well as through major e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

For more information:

Frutas de Chile

ProChile India

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