Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Confers Degrees on 223 Graduates at its 6th Dīkṣāntasamarōhaḥ

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth (CVV), Kerala's first deemed to be university in the de novo category, held its 6th Dīkṣāntasamarōhaḥ, Convocation 2026 at Hotel Le Meridien, Kochi, conferring degrees on 223 graduates.

The ceremony was presided over by Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission and Chancellor of CVV. Chief Guest and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Dr Padma Subrahmanyam; and Guest of Honour Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Chancellor of Deccan College Post Graduate & Research Institute, graced the occasion. Swami Viviktananda Saraswati, Kerala Regional Head of Chinmaya Mission; Swami Advayananda, President of Chinmaya International Foundation; Prof. Manoj Kumar Arora, Vice Chancellor, CVV, and Shri Suresh Wadwani, Managing Trustee CVV Trust joined the gathering, along with members of the faculty, staff, students and parents who stood witness to the occasion.

Degrees were conferred on 104 undergraduates, 111 postgraduates and 8 PhD scholars. Ms Sethu Parvathy from the BA BEd English programme was awarded the Chancellor's Medal for all-round excellence, exemplary performance and distinguished service to the University community. Eleven others received the meritorious medals.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Bhushan Patwardhan remarked, "Though Gyan (knowledge gathered) and Vigyan (knowledge tested) are important, it is Pragyan, which is wisdom and knowledge matured with reflection that culminates in excellence." Recalling Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, on the occasion, he stated, Gurudev lit the flame of knowledge years ago, and you will today be carrying forward that flame as you step out into the world.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj Kumar Arora, in his address, reminded the graduates, "Do not be satisfied with what you have learned so far. This is only the beginning. Aim high and dream deep." He quoted the Upanishads as he urged the graduates to work ethically, live honestly, and bring glory to themselves, their families, and CVV.

Chief Guest, Dr Padma Subrahmanyam, congratulated the students for being at the centre of learning from where the knowledge of the ancient sciences originated. She congratulated all the graduates and urged them to carry forward the vision that CVV has entrusted in them and to steer our Bharat into progress.

Pujya Swami Swaroopananda, in his ashirvachana, remarked, "Be humble learners, students of character and values. Fear neither the future nor its storms; let your thoughts soar like the sky, face every challenge with excellence, and remember that, as Vedanta teaches, your potential is infinite and so should be your goals."

Dīkṣāntasamarōhaḥ, Convocation 2026, also marked the launch of CVV's alumni portal, a digital platform for the graduates to stay connected with the university community.

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