VMPL

Goa [India], November 26: Chowgule International School (CIS), Margao, Goa, is now open for admissions for the academic year 2027-28. Applications are invited for Nursery through Grade 2, Grade 5, Grade 6, Grade 8 and Grade 9 subject to seat availability.

Part of Chowgule Education Society (CES), which has a legacy of over six decades in education, CIS aims to combine academic rigour with inquiry-led learning, critical thinking and independent problem-solving. Its approach places emphasis on helping students understand concepts, ask questions and apply their learning to real-world situations.

Chowgule International School's learning approach draws on international educational frameworks, with an emphasis on inquiry, conceptual understanding and reflection. The school aims to encourage students to ask questions, make connections and engage with different perspectives, while developing independent thinking and a sense of responsibility.

Commenting on the importance of education in a changing world, Mr. Aditya Chowgule, Founder Director, Chowgule International School, said, "Education must prepare children not only to understand the world as it exists today, but also to respond thoughtfully to the changes that lie ahead. Alongside academic knowledge, students need the ability to question, think independently and adapt to new situations."

Guided by CES's philosophy, "Goan at Heart, Indian at Mind and Global in Outlook," CIS aims to nurture curious, reflective and responsible learners. The school's approach recognises that education extends beyond academic performance to include the development of skills, values and the confidence to navigate an evolving world.

Through its focus on inquiry, independent thinking and a global outlook, CIS aims to create a learning environment that gives students a strong academic foundation and the skills to approach new ideas, adapt to different situations and make informed decisions as they progress through their education and beyond.

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