CIAL 2.0: Cochin International Airport unveil Comprehensive Digital Transformation

New Delhi [India], May 16: Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) is making a bold stride into the future with the launch of CIAL 2.0, a landmark initiative designed to completely digitise airport operations and enhance passenger experiences through artificial intelligence, automation, and robust cybersecurity. The Rs200-crore transformation is to be launched by Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala and Chairman of CIAL on May 19, 2025.

CIAL 2.0 Statement - S. Suhas IAS, Managing Director, CIAL:

"Cochin International Airport is embracing the future with CIAL 2.0--a visionary leap into digital transformation that puts intelligence at the heart of every operation. These projects, envisaged as per the directions of the Hon. Chairman and board of directors, are part of a comprehensive upgrade of CIAL's digital backbone, including the safeguarding of digital infrastructure, enhancement of security and operational efficiency, introduction of next-generation security systems, and improved passenger convenience through AI-driven solutions"

Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC):

At the core of CIAL 2.0 is the establishment of the Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC)--a cutting-edge facility focused on proactively safeguarding digital

infrastructure. It is the first full-fledged on-premises server facility at an Indian airport, supported by CDAC, featuring real-time threat intelligence, 24x7 proactive monitoring, and rapid incident response capabilities.

With increasing cyber threats in the aviation sector, the CDOC employs advanced security tools to detect, neutralize, and pre-empt external threats, including hacking attempts, malware intrusions, and ransomware attacks. This real-time digital shield ensures that CIAL's vast network and IT backbone remain resilient, uninterrupted, and secure--making it a national benchmark in airport cybersecurity.

Full-body scanners for contactless screening

Full-body scanners provide fast, contactless, non-intrusive passenger screening that meets international standards. These enhancements ensure seamless yet thorough security checks without compromising passenger comfort.

Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS):

Deploying the Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at security checkpoints will improve passenger convenience and processing speed. The system automates the movement of security trays, reducing manual handling and significantly speeding up the cabin baggage screening process.

AI-Based Surveillance System:

A powerful, AI-driven surveillance network is now active at CIAL, with over 4,000 intelligent cameras monitoring terminal interiors, airside zones, and other sensitive areas. These AI-powered systems use deep learning for behavior analysis, real-time threat detection, and fast response. The result is a quantum leap in security precision and situational awareness, ensuring that both passengers and personnel operate in a safe environment at all times.

Next-Gen Security Infrastructure:

Security at CIAL is fortified with a suite of advanced tools:

* Bomb Detection and Disposal System (BDDS) includes new liquid explosive detectors, portable X-ray devices, and Threat Containment Vessels (TCV) for handling high-risk materials.

CIAL's digital backbone will be upgraded with:

* A revamped Airport Operational Database (AODB), Flight Information Display System (FIDS), and Automatic Flight Announcement System

* Introduction of Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS) to allow flexible, shared-use counters for airlines

* A next-gen Data Centre based on Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), offering scalable, secure back-end support

* Upgraded network infrastructure to ensure high-speed and fail-safe connectivity across airport operations.

Innovation Suite:

CIAL 2.0 introduces a suite of smart digital services:

* Facial Recognition Check-in, AI-based Baggage Tracking

* FindMe - Lost Item Tracker, Prepaid Cab Booking Kiosks

* Bar-Coded Boarding Pass (BCBP) and DigiYatra integration These solutions collectively redefine convenience and automation for the modern traveller.

