Cipla Health reinforces importance of Self-Care This Season Through Its Range of Wellness Products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Common flu, seasonal throat infections, and fevers are on the rise in India, making it imperative to practice every day self-care and community protection. Leading the charge, Cipla Health Ltd., one of India's most trusted fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) companies, through its thoughtful and medically backed range of products, offers holistic support to navigate the ongoing seasonal challenges that have also seen a resurgence in respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Cipla Health's house of brands, including Cofsils, Cipladine, Prolyte ORS, Paracip, and Maxirich offers reliable solutions for Indian households to better manage these symptoms and maintain wellness.

* Cofsils Lozenges offer fast relief from sore throat pain--starting in just 5 minutes. With a triple-action formula that fights viruses, bacteria and soothing effects, they're a handy companion when you're out and about.

* Cipladine Gargles target throat infections right at the source. With povidone-iodine, a trusted ingredient for throat hygiene, it soothes symptoms like sore throat and tonsillitis and helps reduce the spread of viruses. It's also effective for on-demand oral care during seasonal illness.

* Prolyte ORS is the go-to rehydration solution when one is feeling drained from fever or illness. Its WHO-recommended formula helps restore lost fluids and electrolytes, so they can bounce back quicker and stay balanced.

* Paracip is Cipla Health's reliable paracetamol that helps ease common seasonal discomforts like body aches, headaches, and chills

* Maxirich Daily Multivitamin helps keeping the energy up and immunity strong. Packed with over 13 essential vitamins and minerals, it supports everyone's daily health needs.

Commenting on this, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Limited, said, "At Cipla Health, our focus is to bring dependable preventive wellness solutions to every Indian household. With the weather shifting and instances of seasonal flu, respiratory illnesses on the rise, it is imperative to have access to simple yet effective care solutions. Our product portfolio has been thoughtfully designed to support families in staying prepared and protected."

By offering solutions rooted in science, Cipla Health continues to fulfil its mission of making wellness accessible, proactive, and holistic for all. Whether it's the common seasonal flu or an unseen viral wave, being prepared with the right care tools can go a long way in staying safe.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials).

