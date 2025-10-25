CircleChess launches Masters Pride - Connecting World's Top Players to Chess learners everywhere, 1st ever by any Chess Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 25: Every fan, learner, and dreamer in chess shares one thing - the love for the game and the people who make it extraordinary. Whether you're just starting your journey, cheering for your favorite player, or learning from every move, you are part of what keeps the world of chess alive and growing.

And behind every inspiring move you admire stands a master/Titled player - those who've spent years perfecting focus, strategy, and discipline. The Grandmasters, International Masters, FIDE Masters, Candidate Masters - the champions who transform the board into art.

For the first time ever in the world of chess, CircleChess brings these champions together under one roof -- introducing Masters Pride. This exclusive, invite-only program honors excellence and gives titled players the recognition, voice, and opportunities they truly deserve and are now ready to share their mastery with the global audience and fans!

What's in for Learners, Parents, and Fans?

You don't have to be a chess player to appreciate what this means.

The Masters Pride opens doors for everyone to learn from champions, listen to their journeys, and draw inspiration from the people who embody discipline, patience, and purpose.

Through interactive sessions, inspiring stories, and global collaborations, CircleChess is making it possible for every learner, child, and enthusiast to connect with the best - and to be inspired by what dedication can achieve.

Chess enthusiasts and learners can now get a unique chance to attend interactive sessions, learn directly from titled players, participate in tournaments and workshops, and be part of a global community that celebrates excellence and growth in chess from the best in the world!

Through the Masters Pride Coaches, learners now get Guranteed Exclusive Discounted Access to Titled Players while benefiting from CircleChess's holistic learning system.

This ensures a structured, engaging experience where every student has a guaranteed opportunity to interact directly with masters, choose batches that suit them, and follow a proven learning path that combines masterclasses, AI-driven training, and community engagement. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced student, you can now learn directly from the best, at your own pace, while enjoying a complete, engaging chess learning experience.

Why Masters Pride?

Behind every chess title lies a story - of patience, perseverance, and countless moments of resilience. It's a journey every parent, dreamer, and achiever can relate to - giving everything for a goal that may take years to reach.

Yet, many of these incredible individuals rarely receive the spotlight or support to keep growing beyond their titles. CircleChess wants to change that.

"Our vision is simple - titled players should not just be remembered for their past victories, but supported for their future impact on the game. Masters Pride is our way of building that ecosystem in the global Chess community with cutting-edge technology"

-Kumar Gaurav, Founder, CircleChess

20 Titled Players, have already been onboarded in the Masters Pride Program.

Why is Caissa School of Chess most Advanced Chess learning Platform

* Holistic Learning System: Personalized tracking, weekly masterclasses, and real-time progress monitoring through Caissa AI Coach.

* Direct Access to Masters: Interactive sessions with titled Players under the Masters Pride program.

* Community Learning: Exclusive access to the CircleChess community -- connect, solve, discuss, and grow together.

* Value-Driven Pricing: Access elite chess mentorship at special discounted rates available only through CircleChess.

Through Caissa School of Chess, CircleChess brings technology to the heart of learning, creating a modern, interactive chess classroom. By combining digital tools with expert coaching, students experience a highly engaging and effective way to learn chess. The platform supports Interactive* chess puzzles during classes, real-time problem-solving, personalized progress tracking, and more making learning more intuitive, accessible, and enjoyable for players of all levels.

"Our goal has always been to make world-class chess learning accessible to every child and family. Through Masters Pride, Learners can now directly learn from the best - with affordable access, and an experience that keeps learning enjoyable and effective."

-Swati Agrawal, Co-founder, CircleChess

Turning Mastery into Impact

"A chess title is a recognition of mastery; Masters Pride is where mastery transforms into influence, innovation, and impact. Through this initiative, CircleChess not only honors the achievements of titled players but also provides pathways for them to grow their intellectual property, gain global recognition, and build an enduring influence within the chess community."

-GM Vishnu Prasanna, Chief Chess Officer, CircleChess

The Masters Pride isn't just a recognition platform. It's a movement that helps titled players transform their mastery into something larger - teaching, inspiring, mentoring, and shaping the next generation basically bridging a gap between titled players and other chess learners/players.

Backed by Icons, Built for the Future

Endorsed by World Champion D. Gukesh and supported by Grandmasters like GM Vishnu Prasanna, GM Vidit Gujrathi, GM Srinath, and many others, CircleChess is redefining how talent is valued - blending technology, mentorship, and opportunity to create lasting impact.

More Than a Program - A Family of Champions

For decades, titled players have carried their achievements quietly.

Masters Pride changes that - it gives them a family, a home, and a voice in shaping what comes next.

Already, leading names like GM Pravin Thipsay, GM Shyam Sundar, GM Sethuraman, GM Dejan Bojkov, GM Harshit Raja, IM Vishal Sareen, WIM Saritha, and more have joined the CircleChess Masters Pride community.

Together, they represent a spirit every parent and dreamer understands - the pride of seeing hard work recognized, and the joy of giving back to the world that shaped you.

About CircleChess

CircleChess is a rapidly growing global chess platform that combines competitive play, structured learning, and cutting-edge technology. With a community of over 1 Lakh chess players, it has emerged as one of the leading forces in the online chess ecosystem.

The platform is guided by some of the finest minds in the chess world. World Champion D. Gukesh serves as the Brand Ambassador, while Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, the coach behind Gukesh's remarkable rise, is the Chief Chess Officer, bringing strategic depth and vision to the platform's chess initiatives. Through its Caissa School of Chess, CircleChess offers structured,Top coach-led Live Training programs for players across all levels. The school has garnered significant traction globally and is now Available in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia making high-quality chess education accessible to a wider audience.

Know more : https://circlechess.com/circlechess-masters-pride-members/

